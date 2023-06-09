New pro-life billboards across Cincinnati offer free help to women injured by abortion

A new pro-life campaign has put up 8 billboards in the Cincinnati area advertising free legal help for abortion injuries.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recently launched pro-life campaign has put up 8 billboards in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area advertising free legal help for women injured by abortions.

Abortion on Trial, a coalition of individuals seeking to expose abortion malpractice and support women with related legal battles, launched the billboard campaign as its first act as a newly formed non-profit titled Reproductive Injustice. The campaign began on June 4 and will continue until July 5, sponsored by Cincinnati Right to Life and its executive director, Laura Strietman.

“This billboard campaign will not only help women injured in abortion find free help,” Reproductive Injustice’s executive director Jamie Jeffries said in a press release. “It will increase awareness about abortion injury within the general public.”

“People do not often think of the women hurt and abandoned by the abortion industry, but through our work at Reproductive Injustice and through public awareness campaigns such as this, people are beginning to see that abortion doesn’t help as much as it hurts.”

Mike Siebel, senior counsel for Abortion on Trial, added that “it is time women hold the unsafe and unregulated abortion industry accountable. We are here to help them do just that.”

LifeSiteNews contacted Cincinnati Right to Life for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Ohio has enacted a ban on abortion once a heartbeat is detected around six weeks’ gestation, but the law is currently blocked in court. Activists are also pushing an amendment that would enshrine a “right” to abortion on demand in the state. Pending approval, the radical proposal could appear on the November 2023 ballot.

According to a June 5 press release, the original initiative of Abortion on Trial “will continue to operate, share case evidence, and bring public awareness to the abortion malpractice issue on our website and social media pages.” Additionally, Reproductive Injustice “acts as a safe and judgment free place for women to reach out to after experiencing an injustice such as difficulty [in] accessing medical records, malpractice, coercion, lack of informed consent, forced abortion, human trafficking, sexual assault, or post care suicide attempt.”

Contact information and further details on services offered by Reproductive Injustice—including a free confidential legal consultation—can be found here.

The newly launched non-profit’s website also includes statistics that 64% of women who choose to kill their unborn babies have felt “pressured to have abortion by a partner, parent, employer, or medical staff.” Additionally, “84% [reported] they were not sufficiently informed before an abortion,” “1 in 50 women [suffered] complications such as pain, bleeding, or infection” and “108 women…have died following abortion procedures between 1998 to 2010.”

Over the years, evidence has pointed to serious mental and physical health risks for women who pursue abortion. A 2019 study conducted by researchers at the Franciscan University of Steubenville suggested that abortion is linked to increased anxiety and depression among mothers. Similarly, another study from the year before found reports of depression, guilt, self-hatred, shame, and regret in post-abortive women.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last June, surgical abortion has become more limited while leftists are promoting abortion pills with greater urgency. However, the pills have been proven to be incredibly dangerous to women as well. In July 2022, LifeSiteNews reported on data revealing that five Ohio women had been hospitalized and 125 serious complications reported in just 16 months, all cases which were direct results of taking the pills.

This evidence came less than a year after additional data found that visits to the emergency room after taking the drugs had increased more than 500 percent since 2002.

