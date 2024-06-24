New pro-life song from aborted baby’s perspective skyrockets on iTunes country charts

'I Was Gonna Be,' which recounts the short life of an unborn baby who was killed by abortion, shot up to number 5 on the iTunes country chart this past weekend.

(LifeSiteNews) — A powerful pro-life anthem from the point of view of a baby that never had a chance to be born has skyrocketed on country music charts.

Released June 21, “I Was Gonna Be” is a country song by Nashville songwriter Chris Wallin and performed by young country artist Rachel Holt that recounts the short life of an unborn baby who was killed by abortion.

“I just wanted people to hear the voice of the voiceless,” Wallin told Breitbart in a recent interview. “I truly believe this is a God thing that happened.”

Over the weekend, the powerful pro-life anthem skyrocketed to number 5 on the iTunes country charts. It now sits at number 6.

Wallin, who has written hit songs for country stars Toby Keith, Trace Adkins and Garth Brooks, teamed up with Holt, an 18-year-old singer from Indiana, to release the pro-life anthem.

“I started writing this song for myself. I didn’t think anyone would have the courage to sing this,” Wallin explained.

“I played her the song and her first words, she goes, ‘I’m singing that song,” he recalled.

Holt told Wallin that she believed the song is important because “a lot of the songs that girls my age listen to never talk about real life. And that’s what I want to do.”

Wallin warned Holt that she would likely receive significant backlash for proclaiming the pro-life message, to which the young artist responded, “I don’t care.”

“She’s 18 years old and she’s 100 percent traditional values and she isn’t scared to talk and sing about it,” Wallin said of Holt. “And that’s so important these days. Everything that’s going on, to have a young woman perform this song is all the more important.”

The song, published on the first day of National Celebrate Life Weekend that takes place a few days ahead of the anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, follows the short life of an unborn baby killed in its mother’s womb.

“Some don’t believe I’m a living soul, just a bad mistake that needs to go,” Holt sings. “If my mama coulda just seen my face, maybe she woulda had me anyway.”

“There are those who speak for me, who fight for lives that they can’t see,” she continued.

“The first thing I was gonna do was breathe and fall in love with you,” the unborn baby promised. “But a couple weeks before I saw the light, mine flickered out when you changed your mind.”

Share











