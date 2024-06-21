New Quebec curriculum will mandate second graders learn about gender identity and LGBT content 

'Culture and Citizenship,' which emphasizes gender identity and other LGBT+ content, in essence will indoctrinate kids on sexually charged areas and topics that many Catholic and Christian parents oppose.

(LifeSiteNews) – Kids as young as six years old or those entering Grade 2 in Canada’s Quebec province will be exposed to extreme LGBT ideology in schools via a new mandatory curriculum addition teaching so-called “gender identity.”

The Ministry of Education’s new program is called “Culture and Citizenship,” which includes an emphasis on “gender identity” along with other LGBT+ content. It will become mandatory for the 2024-2025 school year.

The new program will replace the old “Ethics and Religious Culture” (ERC) curriculum and in essence will indoctrinate kids on a host of sexually charged areas and topics that many Catholic and Christian parents oppose. As a child progresses in school, the program will introduce more about “inclusion” and “gender identity” along with other topics.

The previous Ethics and Religious Culture was geared toward teaching students about the province’s cultural and religious heritage and about respect, with the new curriculum hyper-focused on woke diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agendas.

Many Canadians have been pushing back. Last weekend, Canadians gathered as “one nation under God” to protest the LGBT agenda in schools.

The protest followed the massive success of Canada’s second annual LGBT “pride” flag school walkout organized by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has been speaking out against an increase in LGBT indoctrination affecting Canadian schools.

He recently blasted a report that some Toronto schools have stopped using the terms “men” and “women” when teaching 10-year-olds about reproduction.

“The woke far left has taken control of our schools. You can do something about it!” Bernier wrote Thursday on X.

“Call or write your school and school board to protest. Homeschool your child if it’s possible. Vote for non-woke candidates at the next school board election. This gender insanity must stop!!”

Some students, such as Josh Alexander, have faced the full wrath of woke school boards for simply speaking in favor of basic biology and particularly for speaking out against male students being allowed to enter female bathrooms.

In recent years, LGBT-charged agendas being forced in via new curriculums have become more commonplace in some of Canada’s schools under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Liberal government has gone all in on promoting transgenderism and gender ideology. Its “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan” gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and transgender initiatives.

Trudeau recently introduced a bill that not only mocks Catholic teaching on marriage and family but proposes January 7 as a yearly national “day” to raise “awareness” of so-called “conversion therapy.”

LifeSiteNews recently reported how the Trudeau government is looking to spend $110 million of taxpayer money to fund yet another project driven by DEI mandates.

