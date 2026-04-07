New Quebec ‘secularism’ law puts restrictions on public prayer and religious symbols

Prayer in public places could be banned as well as workers wearing hijabs and turbans in schools, daycares, and universities, and teachers wearing crucifix jewelry in Catholic schools.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Quebec government passed a new bill into law that places bans on public prayer, funding for religious schools, and severe restrictions on public displays of religious symbols.

On April 2, Bill 9, “An Act respecting the reinforcement of laicity in Quebec,” was passed into law in a 76-28 vote. Quebec Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec and the Parti Québécois voted in favor of the bill, with the Liberals and Québec solidaire voting against it.

The new law bans prayer in public places such as colleges and universities as well as health institutions and daycare centers. There will be “certain exceptions” allowed.

The new law also bans wearing hijabs and turbans for those working in schools, daycares, and universities. It could prevent teachers from wearing crucifix jewelry even in a Catholic school and ban any religious symbol from appearing in any communications from public institutions. It would also ban prayer rooms in public institutions.

The new law has been blasted by the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops, who in a statement on March 30 warned the law “restrict(s) fundamental rights without compelling justification.”

“We remain convinced that, despite the amendments made to the bill, people of faith will see their fundamental rights restricted without compelling justification,” wrote Bishop Martin Laliberté, who is the president of the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops.

Critics have warned that the new law is an attack on people’s religious rights. Nevertheless, Quebec says it will use the notwithstanding clause to ensure that the legislation remains law, thwarting any legal challenges made against it.

Almost seven years ago, Quebec passed a law that banned teachers, judges, police officers, and other officials from wearing religious symbols. However, Roberge has told reporters that the new legislation is needed because people have “advanced.”

“Quebecers have advanced since 2019, which means it is necessary to strengthen our model of secularism,” he said, adding that the new law would be “ambitious but moderate.”

In August, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Quebec announced that it was looking to ban prayer in public places; Muslim groups had begun praying in Quebec streets and parks.

Earlier this year, Quebec expanded its so-called religious symbols ban to include all school staff, meaning no one who works at a school would be allowed to wear crucifixes or crosses of any kind.

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