New report exposes how chemical abortions are tainting America’s water supply

(LifeSiteNews) – More than 40 tons of aborted fetal remains and abortion pill byproducts have seeped into America’s water supply, according to a bombshell new report released this week by Liberty Counsel Action.

The 86-page report examines a wide variety of records and research to find serious deficiencies in the oversight of how the abortion industry disposes of its “medical waste,” starting with a fateful erroneous prediction in the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) original approval of mifepristone that the drug would only have a minimal environmental impact, with the question of disposal largely overlooked, both from chemical byproducts of the pills themselves to the flushing of aborted remains down users’ own toilets after use.

“(L)ike other pharmaceuticals known to cause adverse effects on our ecosystem, mifepristone forms active metabolites,” the report explained. “These metabolites may retain the therapeutic effects of mifepristone even after being excreted by humans and passing into wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), most of which are not designed to remove them. Unfortunately, having passed through WWTP, some pharmaceuticals have been found in America’s drinking water. Given that research on mifepristone metabolites in our environment is lacking, their possible adverse effects on our ecosystem and on the humans who may be drinking them are unknown.”

One such effect, however, could be infertility, given the fact that mifepristone blocks the fertility hormone progesterone.

The authors cite one estimate, from Students for Life’s “This Is Chemical Abortion” initiative, that “‘as much as “40+ tons of chemically-tainted medical waste — human tissue, placenta, and blood’ (aborted babies and related byproducts) are flushed into our waterways,” a problem that most state and local regulations fail to account for, effectively allowing the abortion pill business to “use wastewater treatment plants as their de-facto medical waste facilities for decades.”

The report noted that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) itself explains that standard wastewater treatment facilities “are not designed to remove pharmaceuticals.” LC Action added that “wastewater treatment plants are not intended to process fetal remains (medical waste facilities exist for this purpose), though they end up serving in this capacity as fetal remains from chemical abortions are often flushed into the sewer system.

“WWTP are not required to remove all organic matter, nor do they,” it continued. “As outlined by a primer on wastewater treatment by the EPA, ‘(s)econdary treatment processes can remove up to 90 percent of the organic matter in wastewater by using biological treatment processes’ (emphasis added). By implication, approximately 10 percent of the organic matter in wastewater — which may include fetal biomass (including the mifepristone metabolites that caused the chemical abortion) — is not removed (consider, for example, microscopic fragments of skin or other organic fetal remains).”

The report argues that both federal and state governments need to update their regulations on the disposition of fetal remains and calls on Congress to “hold hearings and require updated research on our oceans, lakes, and rivers, seeking concrete information on whether and how chemical abortion pills and related byproducts (developing skulls, placentas, other fetal remains, etc.) are impacting the environment, particularly to determine whether they are adversely affecting human and animal health and vitality via possible emerging diseases or anomalies (or have the potential to). Similarly, the EPA should require testing and monitoring of our water supply for the presence of mifepristone metabolites, similar to how it does for ‘forever chemicals.’”

Liberty Counsel Action chairman Mat Staver added that his organization has already begun meetings with “high-level officials in Washington, D.C.” to discuss the issue.

Twelve states currently ban all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrents with a variety of tactics, especially the unregulated, no-oversight distribution of contraceptive and abortion pills across state lines, regardless of the risks to the women they are supposedly serving.

Whether the issue will be resolved nationally remains to be seen. President Donald Trump has taken a number of pro-life actions since returning to office but said on the campaign trail that he would not enforce federal law prohibiting abortion pills from being dispensed by mail. U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has since promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills.

