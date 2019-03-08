New report exposes most insane liberal classes taught at US universities

NewsGender, Homosexuality, Politics - U.S.

March 8, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A new report exposes the radical leftist courses offered at universities across the U.S., which range from “Sex and Socialism” to “Cowboys, Gangsters, and Drag Kings: Introduction to Critical Masculinity Studies” to the “Gendered Politics of Food.”

Young America’s Foundation (YAF) has produced this report, Comedy & Tragedy, every year since 1995 to “document the intellectual abuse and flat-out indoctrination happening by way of the appalling curriculum at our country’s most (so-called) prestigious institutions of higher education.”

YAF spokesman Spencer Brown told LifeSiteNews that he was particularly struck by the proliferation of courses on Marxism, “eco-feminism,” and “queer environmentalism.”

He was also critical of the inclusion of feminist and leftist themes in mainstream religion courses.

There are classes on “queering God or queering the Bible,” Brown explained. “Those courses go into how, throughout history, God has been seen as definitively masculine or male, but they ask, ‘or is He?’”

These courses, said Brown, “dive into how the actions and the word and the character of God might actually suggest that He is a She from a feminist theology perspective.”

A number of Catholic universities made the list. DePaul University offers a class called “Sexual Justice: Lesbians, Gays and the Law,” which “examines the historical and contemporary relationships between lesbians, gays, and the law in the U.S., focusing on the intersections of power, sexuality, and identity with issues of sexuality-based discrimination.”

Georgetown has a class called “The Breast: Image, Myth, Legend,” for which no description was offered; Seton Hall University students have the option of enrolling in “The Politics of Marriage,” a topic which “requires careful attention as many important voices here (women and queer individuals in particular) are historically marginalized.”

Columbia University teaches students about “Practicing Intersectionality” while Brown University offers a course called “Black Lavender: Black Gay/Lesbian Plays/Dramatic Constructions in the American Theatre.”

“Many of the courses and descriptions listed in this year’s report may seem comical at first glance, but the situation that continues to unfold on America’s campuses is hardly a laughing matter,” Brown wrote in the report’s introduction. “Beyond the inane, identity- and intersectionality-obsessed topics, these classes advance a liberal agenda, malign conservatives and their values, and shut out ideological diversity.”

The methodology of YAF’s report included examinations of online course catalogs for college and university institutions ranging from the Big 10 Conference, the Ivy League, Big East Conference, and the Southeastern Conference. YAF says it regularly reviews and audits course catalogs, textbook requirements, commencement speakers, and other metrics in order to reveal the state of higher education.

The full report may be viewed here.