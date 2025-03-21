New report finds Canada’s mainstream media plays direct role in promoting ‘gender transitions’

A new report from the Macdonald-Laurier Institute accuses Canada's mainstream media of promoting gender 'transitions' and ignoring medical evidence of their harmful effects on adolescents.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new think tank paper is reporting that Canada’s mainstream media plays a direct role in promoting so-called gender “transitions,” specifically by ignoring or denying the irreversible harm of the procedures.

According to a March 18 report published by the Macdonald-Laurier Institute (MIL), legacy media outlets, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), CTV News and Global News have had a hand in fueling so-called gender transitions, despite a plethora of medical research proving such procedures are extremely harmful.

“There is a major medical scandal unfolding in Canada, and our media is fueling it,” wrote report author Mia Hughes, an MLI senior fellow who specializes in pediatric gender medicine and psychiatric epidemics.

“In gender clinics across the country, doctors put healthy adolescents on invasive medical procedures that can impair fertility, sexual function, and bone density, damage bodily systems, and result in the removal of healthy organs,” she continued.

The report detailed how instead of challenging LGBT activists’ promotion of gender transitions, the majority of Canadian media outlets “instead act as a mouthpiece for extremist trans activists, uncritically echoing their talking points.”

Debunking mainstream media claims about gender ‘transitioning’

Hughes first addressed the claim that puberty blockers are fully reversable, which has been widely reported by mainstream media as early as 2012.

The report referenced Dutch research which found that 63 percent to 98 percent of youth eventually outgrew their “gender distress.” However, when youth take puberty blockers, nearly all progress to the taking of cross-sex hormones.

Additionally, Hughes challenged the claim that refusing a child puberty blockers will result in an increased chance of suicide, a claim which is perpetuated by mainstream media.

In fact, in a CBC Kids video, a gender-confused child says, “If I wasn’t able to start this therapy, honestly, I probably wouldn’t be here anymore.”

“The truth is the transition-or-suicide claim rests on exceptionally flimsy scientific evidence,” Hughes stated. “Surveys of trans-identified youth do show increased risk of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts, but completed suicide in this population is rare.”

In fact, as LifeSiteNews has previously reported, a Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide than those who did not.

Finally, Hughes debunked the claim that there are few who regret their irreversible gender “transition.” This falsehood was again claimed on CBC Kids which told children that regret is experienced by “around one percent of all patients who received gender-affirming [sic] surgery, according to a review of 27 studies.”

On the contrary, “detransitioners,” the term used for those who regret their gender “transition” and discontinue the process, have been increasingly vocal regarding their regret and warning against promoting the harmful practice, especially to children.

While mainstream media outlets continue to lie about the transgender issue, a growing number of studies are warning of the dangers.

In 2024, U.K. National Health Service released the Cass Review, which exposes the dangers of “transitioning” children through mutilating means, such as pharmaceutical drugs and surgeries. The review promoted many government agencies to rethink their transgender policies.

Moreover, internal documents from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) have shown that doctors who offer so-called “gender-affirming care” know that transgender hormones cause serious diseases, including cancer, but prescribed them anyway.

The internal documents, dubbed the “WPATH FILES,” include emails and messages from a private discussion forum by doctors, as well as statements from a video call of WPATH members. The files reveal that the doctors working for WPATH know that so-called “gender-affirming care” can cause severe mental and physical disease and that it is impossible for minors to give “informed consent” to it.

