New research shows wildfires have decreased globally while media coverage has spiked 400%

Danish academic Bjorn Lomborg's analysis reveals a large disparity between the actual number of wildfires and the concern raised over them by the mainstream media and politicians.

(LifeSiteNews) — Research has revealed that wildfires are on the decline, despite the mainstream narrative that they have increased because of “climate change.”

Danish author and academic Bjorn Lomborg’s analysis, published in The Wall Street Journal, reveals a large disparity between the actual number of wildfires and the concern raised over them by the mainstream media and politicians.

“Climate change hasn’t set the world on fire,” Lomborg declared. “It turns out the percentage of the globe that burns each year has been declining since 2001.”

Lomborg’s claim is confirmed by the satellite data from the Global Wildfire Information System, which records a consistent decline in the extent of burned areas since the early 2000s.

“In the early 2000s, 3% of the world’s land area burned each year. Last year, fire burned 2.2% of the world’s land area, a new record low,” Lomborg stated.

“Yet you would struggle to find that reported anywhere,” he added.

However, despite wildfires occurring less often, reporting on “climate change” has increased by 400% between 2010 and 2020.

Lomborg pointed out that while satellites reveal that the world is burning less, the media continues to claim that there are more fires as a result of “climate change.”

“This falsely scares everyone,” Lomborg declared. “And that’s not okay.”

Satellites: world is burning ever 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 Media: world is burning ever 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 This falsely scares everyone And that's not okayhttps://t.co/lJY9tXDbeIhttps://t.co/Bqcu2h9EsF pic.twitter.com/nHv4gcMVFS — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 1, 2023

Despite the evidence, the mainstream media and liberal politicians, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, continued to claim that wildfires are increasing.

“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change,” Trudeau claimed in June.

“These fires are affecting everyday routines, lives and livelihoods, and our air quality,” he added. “We’ll keep working – here at home and with partners around the world – to tackle climate change and address its impacts.”

However, Trudeau’s claim is not only unfounded but completely untrue, according to data from the Global Fire Monitoring Centre, which revealed that Canada experienced much worse fires in 1989, 1994, and 1995.

Furthermore, many of the fires this spring and summer were discovered to be caused by arsonists, not “climate change.”

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested arsonists who have been charged with lighting fires across the country, including in the Yukon, British Columbia, and Alberta.

In Quebec, satellite footage also showed the mysterious simultaneous eruption of several blazes across the province, sparking concerns that the fires were a coordinated effort by arsonists.

In August, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith revealed that 500 of the 650 wildfires occurring in the province are of human origin, not “climate change.”

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the Trudeau government and mainstream media continue to claim that the fires are unprecedentedly dangerous and caused by “climate change” in an attempt to pass further regulations on natural resources.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) — the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization with which Trudeau and some in his cabinet are involved.

While Trudeau’s plan has been pushed under the guise of “sustainability,” his intention to decrease nitrous oxide emissions by limiting the use of fertilizer has been criticized by farmers. They say this will reduce profits and could even lead to food shortages.

Moreover, experts are warning that the Trudeau government’s new “clean fuel” regulations, which come into effect next year, will cost Canadian workers — many of whom are already struggling under decades-high inflation rates — an average $1,277 extra annually.

