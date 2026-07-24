New study discredits LGBT activist claims that ‘anti-transgender’ laws cause suicide

The pro-LGBT group Trevor Project published a study alleging that bans on ‘transgender’ males in girls’ sports lead to youth suicides – but new research exposes serious flaws in the study.

(LifeSiteNews) – The pro-LGBT Trevor Project continues to promote “research” purporting to link so-called “anti-trans” laws to suicides among gender-confused teenagers, but now scholars are casting fresh doubt on the validity of the findings.

The Trevor Project bills itself as the “leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for [so-called] LGBTQ+ young people.” It prominently features on its home page a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent upholding of laws limiting school sports to actual members of a designated sex, insinuating that the ruling will get young people killed.

“The Trevor Project’s researchers published a peer-reviewed study in the journal, Nature Human Behaviour that found anti-transgender state laws – such as those considered in these Supreme Court cases – directly caused significant increases in suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth living in those states,” it says. “The study examined the causal relationship between these laws and suicide risk over a five-year time period, using data collected from more than 61,000 transgender and nonbinary youth across the U.S. After controlling for other factors, study results concluded that anti-transgender state laws directly increased incidents of past-year suicide attempts among transgender and nonbinary youth by as much as 72%.”

However, The College Fix notes that new research has highlighted serious issues with that study.

“The original publication gives the impression of a robust finding based on an analysis of tens of thousands of individuals and 15 states that passed laws,” said Kathleen Kerr, University of Washington biostatistics director and co-author of a new study in the same journal assessing those findings. “Our commentary explained that the headline finding – large effects of the laws 2 and 3 years after they are enacted — was from a single state, Idaho, which contributed only a few hundred individuals to the study data. It turns out the two laws in Idaho, one about sports and one about birth certificates, either never went into effect or were blocked by courts shortly after enactment.”

Additionally, she said, the original authors neglected to “select the control states (meaning states that did not enact laws) to be as similar as possible to the states that enacted laws” for the best possible comparison. Yet in using “all states without laws as control states,” they neglected to account for states that are “geographically and culturally distant from the states with laws.”

The original study authors insisted that, even if the Idaho laws in question never had a real opportunity to impact a significant number of students, the “policy discussion” surrounding the law may have had its own “impact,” and the laws’ “effects may have persisted in practice even while enjoined.”

However, a large body of evidence shows that it is “affirming” gender confusion that causes serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

In 2024, National Health Service (NHS) England’s landmark Cass Review found that “gender medicine” is “built on shaky foundations” and that “[w]hile a considerable amount of research has been published in this field, systematic evidence reviews demonstrated the poor quality of the published studies, meaning there is not a reliable evidence base upon which to make clinical decisions, or for children and their families to make informed choices.”

In April, a study of “all under-23-year-old gender-referred individuals between 1996 and 2019” in Finland (2,083 people) found that those who had gone through “gender transitions” had “markedly higher psychiatric morbidity [other mental health issues] than controls before and after referral, with treatment needs often persisting and even intensifying after medical interventions.”

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who suffered under transitioning before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases in favor of “transitioning.”

So-called “gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

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