New study exposes potential cancer risks from mRNA COVID shots

(LifeSiteNews) — A newly published peer-reviewed case report examines the relationship between COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations and increased cases of cancers — including highly aggressive cancers, and the unexpected recurrence of cancers after decades of remission — that have been independently noted by oncology experts and researchers worldwide.

Although anti-COVID mRNA “vaccines” are gene therapy products (GTP), during the pandemic they were marketed as “vaccines” in order to gain the trust and acceptance of the global public. The rise in concerns about the increase of cancer following the mRNA jabs was preceded by considerable evidence that the COVID-19 mRNA gene therapies routinely injured the heart, triggering a troubling spike in myocarditis in healthy teens.

Of particular concern are the lipid nanoparticles that serve to deliver the “vaccine,” which can circulate beyond the injection site and reach internal organs, including bone marrow.

The new report focuses on a 38-year-old healthy, athletic woman who began experiencing immune-related symptoms the day after receiving a second COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose.

According to a summary of the study:

Within months, she was diagnosed with an aggressive blood cancer affecting early-stage lymphocytes. While she initially achieved complete remission through chemotherapy, she later experienced a central nervous system relapse and underwent a stem cell transplant. The sequence of events raises questions about whether the vaccine-induced immune response may have contributed to disease onset or progression.

“Emerging evidence suggests that the biodistribution and persistence of modRNA, facilitated by lipid nanoparticles, can affect various tissues and organs, including the bone marrow and other blood-forming organs. Notably, modRNA vaccines exhibit a particular affinity for the bone marrow,” wrote the study’s authors.

The researchers note that the rollout of the COVID-19 “vaccines” was associated with an increase of excess mortality worldwide. They note several studies:

“According to a recent study performed in Japan, the age-adjusted death rates for leukaemia, breast, pancreatic, and lip/oral/pharyngeal cancers increased significantly in 2022 after a large portion of the Japanese population had received the third dose of the modRNA vaccine, as compared to 2020, the first year of the pandemic, when no mass global genetic vaccinations were given.”

“A long-term population-wide cohort study in Pescara province (Italy), analysed nearly 300,000 residents over 30 months (June 2021 to December 2023) and investigated the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer hospitalizations. The study found that vaccination was associated with a 23% increased risk of cancer hospitalization after receiving one or more doses … Statistically significant increases in risk were observed for breast cancer (+54%), bladder cancer (+62%), and colorectal cancer (+35%) after at least one dose.”

“A large population-based retrospective cohort study from South Korea, involving over 8.4 million adults from 2021 to 2023, assessed the cancer risks within one year after COVID-19 vaccination. The study found that vaccinated individuals had a 27% higher overall risk of developing cancer compared to those unvaccinated. Significant increases were noted for lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, colorectal, and breast cancers.”

“Given the expanding use of mRNA technology, thorough preclinical safety assessments, including integration studies, are urgently needed to ensure vaccine safety and public health,” the authors concluded, adding:

The carcinogenic risk associated with these technologies, which has long been known within the gene therapy field, represents an area of research that cannot be ignored, given the fundamental principle of medicine “primum non nocere” (first, do no harm).

Titled “Exploring the potential link between mRNA COVID-19 vaccinations and cancer: A case report with a review of haematopoietic malignancies with insights into pathogenic mechanisms,” its authors include Patrizia Gentilini, Janci C. Lindsay, Nafuko Konishi, Masanori Fukushima, and Panagis Polykretis.

Since the outset of the COVID pandemic, LifeSiteNews has authored thousands of reports warning about the dangers of the untested, experimental mRNA COVID-19 “vaccines.”

