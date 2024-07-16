New study finds Big Pharma company Merck misled participants in HPV vaccine trial

'It was found that the vaccine manufacturer Merck made several inaccurate statements to trial participants that compromised their right to informed consent.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine in May this year found that pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. was involved in scientific fraud when it misled participants in its HPV vaccine trial.

Merck designed a clinical trial that stated: “One half of the participants will receive the active vaccine, while the other half will get the placebo vaccine.” (A placebo vaccine refers to a vaccine without active substance.) It didn’t tell the whole story, however.

The medical study elaborated:

It was found that the vaccine manufacturer Merck made several inaccurate statements to trial participants that compromised their right to informed consent. First, even though the study protocol listed safety testing as one of the study’s primary objectives, the recruitment brochure emphasized that FUTURE II was not a safety study, and that the vaccine had already been proven safe. Second, the advertising material for the trial and the informed consent forms stated that the placebo was saline or an inactive substance, when, in fact, it contained Merck’s proprietary highly reactogenic aluminium adjuvant which does not appear to have been properly evaluated for safety.

Consequently, “several trial participants experienced chronic disabling symptoms, including some randomized to the adjuvant ‘placebo’ group,” the study added.

The same report stated:

The informed consent forms for Merck’s Gardasil vaccine trials appear to be seriously misleading, as a highly reactogenic adjuvant with a questionable safety record was described as an inactive placebo. Thus, in our opinion, there was a violation of the scientific principle in the failure to use a true placebo, and of ethics in the failure to disclose the true composition of the ‘placebo’.

Current animal and human research indicate that aluminium adjuvants may be associated with persisting and disabling systemic symptoms and neurological impairments. It is therefore unclear why the drug regulatory agencies continue to endorse the use of aluminium adjuvant ‘placebos’ in vaccine clinical trials. This practice hinders proper assessment of vaccine harms and appears to violate medical ethics guidelines as it exposes research subjects to potential risks only without any benefit.

The study concluded:

Further, in our view Merck was not transparent about the identity of AAHS, as the first vaccines in which AAHS was used as an adjuvant were described in journal publications and in documents apparently submitted to the U.S. and the European regulators as containing ‘aluminium hydroxide’. In light of this fact, any claim made by Merck and the regulators that the safety of AAHS is ‘well characterized’ lacks support.

The dangers of AAHS, or aluminium hydroxyphosphate sulfate (AAHS), the placebo used in Merck’s clinical trial, are outlined in a report by independent European news website Chemical Violence, which linked to older studies to illustrate its arguments.

“This AAHS ‘placebo’ can cause serious allergic reactions in some people. These adverse reactions are related to the aluminium salt’s neurotoxic effects which include epilepsy and unpredictable neurological and inflammatory responses throughout the body,” Chemical Violence stated.

The same Chemical Violence report added:

The HPV vaccine also contains an aluminium adjuvant in the formula. The purpose of this adjuvantis to cause inflammation and force immune responsive cells to the injection site so the vaccine stimulates a B cell immune response. This inflammatory response is outdated science and is the number one reason adverse events occur after vaccination. The aluminium salts are taken up in the cytoplasm of immune responsive cells. These aluminium ions are then carried throughout the bloodstream, sometimes crossing the blood brain barrier. Eventually, thealuminum ions burst out, causing unpredictable damage to cells. The amount of aluminium in licensed vaccines ranges from 0.125 to 0.85?mg Al/dose. If both the “placebo” and the HPV vaccine contain an aluminium adjuvant, then the number of adverse reactions will be similar for both groups – by design. This makes the vaccine appear just as safe as the “placebo” – even though the aluminium adjuvant poses serious health risks, no matter what antigen is combined with it. The clinical trial inevitably shows that both the ‘placebo’ and the new HPV vaccine cause health issues, but the health issues are roughly equivalent in number. This deceptive data point allows the regulatory agency to push the vaccine onto the market without a real scientific understanding of the dangers of aluminium adjuvants in vaccines and/or the dangers of other ingredients in that vaccine.”

Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine itself is currently a focus of a class action lawsuit in the United States.

