‘Vaccinated’ people hold strong, one-sided prejudice against ‘unvaccinated,’ study finds

According to the study, the vaccinated harbor significant feelings of prejudice against the unvaccinated, while those who haven't taken the shot harbor no antipathy toward people who did.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new global study conducted by researchers with Aarhus University in Denmark has found that people who are “vaccinated” against COVID-19 harbor intense and one-sided attitudes of prejudice against their “unvaccinated” friends, family, and neighbors.

The study, authored by Alexander Bor, Frederik Jørgensen, and Michael Bang Petersen with a preprint published February 18, 2022, examined data collected from citizens around the world with the aim of determining whether vaccinated and unvaccinated people entertained prejudicial attitudes toward one another amid the sharply polarizing global COVID-19 response.

Very interesting piece (via conjoint #experiment in 21 countries) on vaxxed v/s unvaxxed cleavage in the #Covid context. Raises methodological questions as well. Full piece at: https://t.co/hbWiuVTfGb . BR https://t.co/UxYmVIrlKS — MethodsNET (@MethodsNET) February 19, 2022

Using data obtained from 10,740 respondents in 21 countries, researchers used “a standard measure of exclusionary reactions in family relationships” to quantify the degree of antipathy between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Prior to compiling the data, the researchers had made several predictions.

The study’s authors proposed that the vaccinated might see the unvaccinated as “incompetent” or “untrustworthy” for “believing false information” about the jabs or failing “to contribute to the collective good of increased epidemic control.”

Meanwhile, the researchers suggested that those who didn’t get the jabs viewed those who did as incompetent or untrustworthy for putting misplaced faith in public health authorities and “having exaggerated views about the risks associated with COVID-19.”

However, despite predictions about mutual antipathy, the study’s authors discovered that the projected hostility between groups was exclusively one-sided.

According to the research, “vaccinated people have high antipathy towards the unvaccinated,” while “the average unvaccinated person harbors no antipathy towards vaccinated individuals” at all.

Prejudice by the vaccinated against the unvaccinated was found to occur at a rate “2.5 times more than towards a traditional target: immigrants from the Middle East.”

“This antipathy reflects, in part, stereotypic inferences that unvaccinated individuals are untrustworthy and unintelligent, making the antipathy resemble prejudice towards other deviant groups,” the study’s abstract reads.

While researchers observed “large antipathy across all demographic groups” by those who got the experimental drugs against those who did not, levels of prejudice were “slightly larger among female, highly educated, more affluent, and older respondents.”

The study found that the evident hostility against the unvaccinated is not merely due to fear of contracting the coronavirus, for which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50. Instead, the prejudice “also activates more fundamental stereotypes” akin to those against substance abusers and the mentally ill.

The research also found that people from countries with “higher social trust,” whose majorities believe “most people can be trusted,” were actually more likely to be prejudiced against the unvaccinated for breaking “social norms,” while people from countries who were more cautious tended to demonstrate less prejudice against those who opted out of taking the experimental drugs.

According to the researchers, the findings should be taken into account by leaders who have used “moralistic” language to frame vaccination as a moral duty and condemn the unvaccinated.

Many world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.S. President Joe Biden have asserted that vaccination with the experimental, abortion-tainted drugs is a “patriotic duty,” “the right thing” to do, and a “global public good,” while sparking outrage by name-calling, threatening, and falsely accusing the unvaccinated of prolonging the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron says he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID. “I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That’s the strategy.” https://t.co/Y1Qk3RTasE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2022

The researchers from Aarhus University argued that while “moralistic communication on the issue of vaccination is an effective strategy to increase uptake,” the results of their analysis draw “attention to the potential negative impact of such strategy.”

The study notes that “unvaccinated individuals already felt marginalized and fatigued early in the pandemic” and affirmed that “mistrust in the political system was a key reason for refusing vaccinations.”

Moreover, with the unvaccinated feeling “pressured” to get the jabs “against their will” by top-down government mandates, social shaming, and other penalties, “this pressure increases mistrust in governments’ handling of the pandemic.”

For the Aarhus researchers, the data highlight the “costs” of the prevailing COVID-19 vaccination strategy which has framed “vaccination as a moral obligation.”

“Whether understandable or not, the antipathy faced by the unvaccinated may exacerbate marginalization and mistrust,” the paper notes.

The researchers have warned that as individuals “who comply with the advice of health authorities morally condemn those refusing vaccination,” and those who choose to make their own medical decisions “feel pressured against their will” to take an unwanted experimental drug, the “conflict between those who are vaccinated against covid-19 and those who are not threatens to become a new socio-political” divide.

The study indicating growing one-sided prejudice against the unvaccinated comes as coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the injections stop infection or transmission, while there is strong evidence to suggest that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Fire Fauci and investigate him now! Show Petition Text 65242 have signed the petition. Let's get to 70000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (5/12/2021) - It seems that Dr. Anthony Fauci's role in the NIH's funding of so-called "gain-of-function" research may be catching up with him. In the last couple of days, both U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Fox's Tucker Carlson have laid into Fauci for his alleged promotion of this dangerous research which develops bat-based coronaviruses into more potent variants, capable of infecting humans. Dr. Fauci denied funding this research. But, Senator Paul noted that a resident virologist at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Shi Zheng-li and Dr. Ralph Baric, an American virologist funded by Fauci's department in the NIH, "collaborated on gain-of-function research where they enhanced the SARS virus to infect human airway cells and they did it by merging a new spy protein on it. That is gain-of-function. That was joint research between the Wuhan Institute and Dr. Baric. You [Dr. Fauci] can’t deny it." And, later, Fox News host Tucker Carlson picked up on the discrepancy, noting Fauci’s involvement in the creation and promotion of public health directives on account of COVID-19 while also being allegedly tied to the origin of the virus and its spread throughout the world. So, the evidence - both in testimony and in the court of public opinion - continues to mount. Could we ask you to consider SIGNING and SHARING this important petition, which calls for Dr. Fauci to be fired and investigated for any role he played in promoting and funding the dangerous research which may have cost the world dearly in lives and jobs lost. ____________________________________________________ When concerned scientists warned the US government of the great danger of creating superviruses in the lab, one man publicly defended the risky experiments: that man was the influential head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), none other than "Mr. Science" himself: Dr. Anthony Fauci. In 2014, the same year the US government called for a moratorium on this insanely dangerous research, Dr. Fauci's NIAID began funding a program to study the transmission of bat coronaviruses to humans. Not only did his funding go to develop the technology for making bat coronaviruses spread more easily to humans, but much of it went to the lab located in the exact location where the Covid pandemic eventually emerged: Wuhan, China. Like every person, Dr. Fauci deserves to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. But the evidence is so overwhelming that Fauci gambled with a supervirus and lost (the whole world lost), that, at a minimum, he needs to be fired from his position of public trust and must be investigated for possible violations of US law which mandated a moratorium on this extremely dangerous practice of creating superviruses in the lab. However Dr. Fauci, far from being held responsible for his dangerous gamble, has been promoted to the point where, currently, he is the highest paid employee in the US Government. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition if you agree that Dr. Anthony Fauci should instead be immediately fired and investigated for his role in causing the Covid-19 pandemic. Just like the Wall Street moguls, whose financial negligence precipitated the financial crisis of 2008, received massive bailout bonuses, Dr. Anthony Fauci recklessly pushed for the research that probably caused the deadly pandemic. And now, he, too, has been rewarded with money and power. As has been carefully and meticulously documented by Steve Hilton of Fox News, the probable origins of the coronavirus point to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci was one of the greatest proponents of developing superviruses in labs. Dr. Fauci was responsible for the funding of much of the research through the NIAID. And, it appears that Dr. Fauci funneled taxpayer funds through an intermediary to allow the research to continue in the unsafe Wuhan Institute of Virology, even after the US government banned the funding of this dangerous research. Until a thorough investigation into his role of the origins of the current pandemic has taken place, Dr. Fauci should not be in a position of public trust. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to demand that Dr. Fauci be fired immediately and investigated fully for his role in the creation of Covid-19 and the ensuing pandemic. P.S. It should be noted that Dr. Fauci not only has proven to be catastrophic for public health with his advocacy of dangerous research, but he has also been a disastrous public health advisor, advocating measures that have negatively impacted every aspect of our lives, from the economy to our most fundamental liberties. P.P.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, recently stated that he is delighted to be pushing Joe Biden's return to US taxpayer funding of abortions abroad. So, evidently, not only does Dr. Fauci have problems with public health, public safety, and economics, but also with basic human rights and embryology. FOR MORE INFORMATION https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/report-links-fauci-u.s-govt-funding-to-origin-of-man-made-covid-19-in-china https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/a-flu-virus-risk-worth-taking/2011/12/30/gIQAM9sNRP_story.html https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2014/10/17/doing-diligence-assess-risks-and-benefits-life-sciences-gain-function-research **Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events related to the experimental jabs has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as tens of thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

On February 1, 2022, nine highly credentialed academics issued a comprehensive pre-print paper documenting an array of significantly negative outcomes that result from experimental COVID-19 vaccine mandates, passports and discrimination policies based on vaccine status.

Share











