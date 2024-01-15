New study highlights the silent global scandal of excess deaths

'The lockdown message is clear – we must never give power to power-hungry people,' implore Oxford academics Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson.

(LifeSiteNews) — Amidst mounting concern over excess deaths in the English-speaking world, a new study highlights an alarming rise in excess deaths in the United Kingdom.

With reports emerging of the highest excess death rate in 2023 since the Second World War, one of the study’s authors, Professor Carl Heneghan, warned:

These figures are a real cause for concern. These deaths cannot be explained by COVID, population growth, nor an aging population.

Heneghan condemned the British government for its failure to investigate the shocking rise in unexplained deaths, stating, “It is the primary responsibility of the government to understand the drivers of this huge rise. The government has failed to investigate this problem. This is completely unacceptable.”

This is a timely intervention as the U.K. Parliament is to hold a debate on the subject of excess deaths on Tuesday, January 16. It is the second attempt by now-Independent MP Andrew Bridgen to bring this matter to the attention of His Majesty’s Government, with his first debate being held in a deserted House of Commons in October 2023.

READ: British MP argues COVID jab is responsible for excess deaths in first Parliament debate on issue

Cause and side effects

In a January 13 report, the U.K.-based Daily Express said the study showed that in 2023 “there were 100,000 more deaths than there were in 2011 – the highest figure recorded in a non-pandemic year since the Second World War.”

These deaths have been largely attributed to heart disease and cardiovascular complications. Commenting on the report, Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra told the Express, “The most common cause of excess deaths relate to the heart and circulatory system.”

He explained some potential causes, which include the effects of lockdowns.

“These have many causes that may interact. Eighty percent of this is linked to lifestyle and environmental factors, such as worsening diet, sedentary lifestyles, and stress, which we know happened during lockdowns.”

The report also mentions a further –and largely unreported – possible cause cited by Malhotra: “Adverse reactions to the mRNA COVID vaccine could also have played a part.”

A policy of denial

Professor Carl Heneghan, who is a practicing medical doctor and director of Oxford University’s Center for Evidence Based Medicine, has repeatedly criticized government and mainstream media for reports which “Ignore High-Quality Evidence and Embrace Politically Acceptable Conclusions.”

Together with fellow Oxford academic and epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jefferson, Heneghan has shown how media outlets such as Politico, The Guardian echoed U.K.-based news in claiming that “masks and social distancing did reduce COVID infections, new report shows, proving lockdown skeptics wrong.”

Yet these reports relied on a Royal Society review which showed nothing of the sort. Rather, Heneghan and Jefferson said, it shows “that some academics are losing their ability to think critically.”

With this new study, Heneghan and Jefferson combine concern over non-pharmaceutical interventions with another aspect of government COVID policies suspected of significant harm – the so-called “vaccines.”

Excess deaths across the English-speaking world

Across the English-speaking world, critics have noted the correlation with the widespread introduction of so-called mRNA “vaccines” with a spike in excess deaths.

U.K. commentator Neil Oliver has noted there had been more than 36,000 excess deaths in the U.K. in the first six months of 2023.

Speaking on GB News on December 18, he said:

The number of excess deaths in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic – whatever COVID was – and the roll out of the products marketed as vaccines keeps rising.

The U.K. Office of National Statistics gave the number of excess deaths during the supposed pandemic at 169,603. This figure accounted only for England and Wales, between March 2020 and December 2022, and excluded the deaths attributed to COVID-19 recorded in the U.K. as a whole.

The British government puts this at 233,791, from March 2020 to November 2023. Yet Britain’s excess deaths did not peak in the “pandemic.” As Sky News reported, 2022 had more excess deaths than almost all of the past 70 years. With a new report published by Oxford University on January 14, 2024, the alarming rise has continued – with 2023 seeing a reported 70,000 excess deaths – the highest since the end of World War Two.

From the U.S., Dr. Pierre Kory told Fox News in December 2023:

We’ve never seen dying at this rate

In a post on X he said of 2023 that in “the first 9 months of this year, 158,000 more Americans died unexpectedly than in all of 2019,” which amounts to “more than all U.S. combat deaths since WWII combined.”

During his interview, he suggested one reason for the continuing silence over this scandal from official sources:

Is the government afraid of what it will find if it looks into excess deaths?

Fear of finding out?

One method of dealing with this alleged fear is noted in the report on the situation in Canada. The scandal can be renamed – and dismissed as “cause unknown.”

On January 9, Canadian independent journalist Mark Steyn reported on the continuing scandal of deaths by “unknown cause” in Canada, noting a 500 percent rise in unexplained deaths.

‘Unknown Cause’ is rampaging from Nunavut igloos to the Hamas branch office in Montreal: between 2019 and 2022, it was up almost five hundred percent.

Citing Statistics Canada, the state statistics service, his article shows a staggering increase in excess mortality. “In 2019 the age-standardized death rate was 830.5 per 100,000 people. In 2022 it was 972.5”

Steyn provides a cause for these many deaths, which is consistently ignored in the mainstream.

By the end of 2022, Canada was one of the most jabbed nations on earth, with a COVID vaccination rate of ninety-one per cent, the highest in the G7, by some distance (U.K. and U.S. both at 80 percent).

He also shows a “new addition” to the growing list of side-effects – vaccine damage to the diabetic.

The reports of excess deaths from the United States and Canada mirror similar trends in Australia and in New Zealand – which saw some of the most repressive measures of the so-called pandemic inflicted on their populations. Dr. John Campbell also shows evidence that excess deaths spiked in the U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, and also in the Netherlands and Denmark.

Despite crippling lockdowns, Australia’s death rate in 2023 was 6 percent higher than expected – its record excess deaths showing a 17 percent increase in heart attacks.

New Zealand’s “biggest increase in excess deaths in 100 years” was – of course – said like all the others to be falsely attributed to the “vaccine” rollout.

Politics of denial

Any connection between rising death rates and wider forms of societal damage – and the so-called remedies of the lockdown era is consistently dismissed in the mainstream media – even when it is voiced by the British prime minister himself.

The report’s author, Carl Heneghan, was reported in the Daily Express as saying that life expectancy has fallen over the same period, as he reported on his Substack, Trust The Evidence.

“Not all of this deterioration can be put down to COVID and attendant restrictions,” he says, reprising his trenchant criticism of the unjustified damage of the lockdown regime. “Something has gone wrong regarding mortality and the trends in life expectancy; however, the government has no interest in investigating the why.”

Heneghan wrote a strident denunciation of the lockdown measures, noting how the U.K. government’s own COVID inquiry shut down Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he admitted on December 12, 2023, that lockdowns did more harm than good.

According to the unelected leader of the UK:

Analysis… suggested that the lockdown in its severity and duration is likely to have generated costs that are greater than the likely benefit.

Yet with a second debate on the silent scandal of excess deaths, the cause may soon become so widely acknowledged as to be impossible to dismiss as “unknown.”

The authors of Sunday’s report have long warned of the dangers of power in the hands of misguided politicians.

In a stern warning last March – coming after their repeated dismantling of the unevidenced use of lockdowns, masks, and social distancing – they spoke of the need to make sure this awful period of history is never repeated.

Heneghan, together with his colleague Tom Jefferson, said in a ground-breaking report on the lockdowns in March 2023 that:

The lockdown message is clear – we must never give power to power-hungry people.

Their words are a reassuring reminder that evidence-based medicine has not vanished from the earth, along with so many victims of the lockdown and “vaccine” regime.

We should also ensure that no government can openly or covertly persecute its citizens, lawfully expressing doubts about its policies. Those who prevented critical debate and parliamentary votes and acted in self-interest should be held accountable for their actions. We should never again give up our individual rights, and particularly our children’s rights, to individuals who, in haste, created botched policies that will have repercussions for decades to come.

Tuesday’s debate, and the publication of this study, is a step in the right direction.

The full report can be accessed here, on Heneghan and Jefferson’s Substack Trust The Evidence.

Share











