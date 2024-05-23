New study: People who undergo transgender surgery are 12 times more likely to commit suicide

A massive, peer-reviewed study provides new evidence of the dangers of transgender procedures, prompting Jordan Peterson to declare, ‘The butchers and liars were murderously wrong.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A comprehensive new study provides unequivocal evidence that those who undergo so-called “gender reassignment” surgery put themselves at a vastly increased risk of suicide – an astounding 12 times that of the general population.

The giant study, “involving 56 United States healthcare organizations and over 90 million patients,” analyzed data collected over a 20-year period, from February 2003 to February 2023, examining “suicide attempts, death, self-harm, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) within five years of the index event.”

The researchers compared the experiences of persons aged 18-60 who visited hospital emergency rooms who had previously undergone “transition” surgery with those who visited emergency rooms without having undergone transgender surgery: A stunning 3.47% of those who had surgically “transitioned” were treated for suicide attempts, versus 0.29% for non-“transitioned” patients.

The study’s major finding: “Individuals who underwent gender-affirming [sic] surgery had a 12.12-fold higher suicide attempt risk than those who did not.”

The study, which was uploaded to PubMed, the National Institute of Health (NIH) database of peer-reviewed studies, did not include minors.

The study is seen as authoritative because of its vast scope: It relies on medical records, not self-reports, thus eliminating a major source of bias; it examines millions of cases over a 20-year period, with no loss to follow-up; and it ably controls for confounders, including comparison with persons undergoing other medical interventions.

The researchers’ bottom line conclusion:

Gender-affirming [sic] surgery is significantly associated with elevated suicide attempt risks, underlining the necessity for comprehensive post-procedure psychiatric support.

READ: Mayo Clinic study on damage from puberty blockers included ‘transgender’ two-year-old

The landmark study set off new alarm bells among those who were already skeptical about using surgical procedures in an attempt to imitate the genitalia of the opposite sex.

Jordan Peterson did not mince words on X, declaring that the study shows that “The butchers and liars were murderously wrong.”

He then took U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian President Justin Trudeau to the woodshed:

Canada and the US are still enabling this. That’s you [Biden] and [Trudeau] and it is utterly barbarous and inexcusable. Putting children to the knife.

“‘Follow the science,’ gentlemen,” urged Peterson, citing the new study.

12x the suicide rate post "gender affirming" surgery The butchers and liars were murderously wrong The Cass report indicated this

Canada and the US are still enabling this That's you @POTUS and @JustinTrudeau and it is utterly barbarous and inexcusable Putting children to the… — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) May 16, 2024

Although it’s rarely reported, many with gender dysphoria who undergo transgender surgery ultimately experience “sex-change regret.”

According to the website “SexChangeRegret.com,” up to 20% have regrets about their “sex change.”

The procedures “are not effective, say researchers,” according to the website. “Ten to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate is 20 times that of comparable peers. Regret is NOT rare.”

Responding to Peterson, one X user posted the heartbreaking testimony of a young man, Yarden Silveira, who was so distraught after “sex-change” surgery that he committed suicide.

Yarden wrote elsewhere:

I wish I never listened to the medical and psychiatric community when they told me it was possible to change my sex. What a lie. Very dangerous and unethical. Sex reassignment [sic] surgery is a hit and miss type of surgery, but they don’t tell you that. They never do. And maybe if I didn’t have autism, maybe if my brain wasn’t so defective, I would have caught on before it was too late. … This is what I get for messing with nature. … I just wanted friendship and love. I wanted life to be easier. I wanted to be a woman since I was 15. I wish I had the knowledge that I have today. I was a confused kid with no identity. I wish I could have done everything different, but it’s too late now. I’m royally screwed. … The Transgender Ideology and its lies, along with the pro-gay media, medical and psychiatric community, have killed me. The feminization of America will continue to produce outcomes like mine. It wasn’t my fault for failing. Everyone failed me, my death shouldn’t surprise anyone.

As the new study indicates, as the number of so-called “gender-affirmation” surgeries continue to increase, tragically, suicides will likely correspondingly increase.

Share











