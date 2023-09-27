New survey finds most Americans don’t plan on getting new COVID shot

A survey published Wednesday by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) found that a majority of Americans aren’t interested in topping up their COVID-19 booster with yet another jab, CNN reported.

(LifeSiteNews) — Most Americans don’t plan on continuing to get injected with COVID-19 shots, a new survey suggests.

According to the survey, about 25% of Americans said they will “definitely” get the new shot and 33% said they “definitely” don’t plan to do so. Another 25% said they’ll probably get the new drug and 19% said they likely will not.

“Taken together, the survey finds, slightly more Americans say they don’t intend to get the new vaccines than those who do,” CNN reported.

The survey findings come after only 17% of Americans reportedly opted to get last fall’s bivalent booster as of May, suggesting that COVID panic had already sharply receded and U.S. adults simply weren’t interested in continuing to get the shots.

Moreover, many top-down COVID jab mandates had been dropped by early 2023, indicating that Americans may have gotten the shots when pressured to do so, but when given a choice have decided not to.

CNN cited a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital who said “vaccine hesitancy” — along with skepticism about the new shot and its necessity — is spurring the lack of interest in getting the jab again.

And the research cited by CNN isn’t the only KFF study to note that interest in continued COVID injections is at a low point.

Another study, also published Wednesday, found that well over half of American parents said they won’t get the newest shot for their child.

According to KFF, “most parents say they will not get their child the new COVID-19 vaccine, including six in 10 parents of teenagers (those between the ages of 12 and 17), and two-thirds of parents of children ages 5 to 11 (64%) and ages 6 months to 4 years old (66%).” Children face extremely low risk from COVID-19.

The reports concerning American lack of interest in updated COVID jabs come after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month approved new COVID injections, which officials argue will be effective against the most recently observed strain, known as BA.2.86.

Americans have long expressed serious skepticism about COVID-19 shots due to their failure to provide lasting protection, inability to stop transmission, and links to serious side effects, up to and including death.

Many Americans also remain concerned that the vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, and some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development.

Still others simply consider them unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, low risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

