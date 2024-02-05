New survey shows majority of Albertans support parental consent for minors to obtain an abortion

Released by the National Public Research Canada, the survey revealed that 62% of respondents expressed 'some form of parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The majority of Albertans favor parental consent for minors to obtain an abortion, according to results from a telephone survey sent to thousands of citizens late last week.

The Where Albertans stand on parental consent survey, released by the National Public Research Canada (NPRC) and today, revealed that 62% of Albertans expressed “some form of parental consent and/or notification for minors seeking abortions.”

The phone survey was conducted on February 1 via Interactive Voice Response and elicited 6,047 responses from Albertans, who were asked, “Should parental rights include parental consent for a minor child seeking an abortion?” The response rate from the survey was 16.2% of all who were called.

Broken down, 52% responded that they supported both parental notification and consent, with 10% of respondents saying they would want to be notified but consent was not needed. A total of 30% did not think parental consent or notification for a minor’s abortion was needed.

Alberta’s main urban areas saw less than half support both parental notification and consent. Those were Edmonton (44%) and Calgary (48%). However, when adding those who support notification but not consent, Edmonton (9%) and Calgary (10%), both cities go above the majority for at least notification to a parent for a minor’s abortion.

Rural Albertans overwhelmingly showed more pro-life views, with 59% supporting both parental notification and consent, with 10% saying they would want to be notified but consent was not needed.

According to the NPRC, the margin of error for the polls is +/- 2.1 percentage points, with results “weighted based on region within the province to ensure accurate representation.”

The poll was sent just after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced what is perhaps the strongest pro-family legislation that strengthens parental rights to date in Canada’s history, protecting kids from life-altering “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

Smith said her United Conservative Party (UCP) government will soon introduce legislation that if passed would bar doctors in the province from medically or surgically “transitioning” children. The legislation will also mandate parental consent for pronoun changes in school. Coming in the fall will be additional legislation that bans biological men who claim to be women from competing in women’s sports.

Most Albertans support Smith’s new policies relating to a ban on so-called “top and bottom” surgeries as well as other extreme forms of transgender ideology.

As it stands in Alberta, minors can obtain an abortion without parental consent and sign their own consent form if a doctor thinks they understand what an abortion entails and the risk involved, although there is no way to gauge whether this happens in reality.

The NPRC said the poll was not commissioned by anyone, and the Alberta provincial government in media comments noted they had nothing to do with the survey and have no plans to mandate parental consent for minors to obtain an abortion.

Survey results ‘excellent news for everyone’ says Canada’s top pro-life group

Canadian pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) praised the results from the poll.

“This polling data is excellent news for everyone involved – parents, the minors seeking abortion, and the babies in the womb at risk of being killed. And the timing could not be more perfect!” CLC told LifeSiteNews.

“All eyes are on the Alberta government’s landmark parental rights legislation announcement, so a poll showing that a strong majority of the electorate supports parental notification and consent for minors seeking abortion sends a strong message to Premier Smith.”

CLC called on Smith, pro-life Health Minister Adriana Lagrange and the “UCP caucus to move forward with this, while the issue is hot and public opinion is so positive of the move.”

According to the NPRC, Smith’s recent announcement “broadens parental rights to include consent and notification for irreversible surgical procedures on minor children, gaining widespread support in Alberta and Canada. Similarly, the findings of this poll carry significant policy implications.”

“Our research on parental involvement in a minor child’s abortion procedure aligns with similar findings related to parental participation in other irreversible medical decisions involving minor children, such as ‘Top and Bottom Surgery.’”

LifeSiteNews spoke with a NPRC representative who identified himself as Peter and said the polling firm operates as a subsidiary of a voter contact firm. While web searches do not reveal anything about NPRC online as a polling firm, LifeSiteNews was able to authenticate that the survey was real and was sent to thousands of Albertans.

Tomorrow, LifeSiteNews will release an exclusive report related to the polling survey, the NPRC and the backstory on why the poll results were released early.

