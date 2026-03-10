New Synod report urges less traditional roles for women in family, Church

The document proposes the recognition of 'new spaces of responsibility for women' and calls for a change in ecclesial attitudes and language perceived as limiting women's participation.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — The new Synod final report is calling for expanded leadership roles for women, broader access to Church ministries, and a less traditional role in the family.

On March 10, the General Secretariat of the Synod published the final report of Study Group 5, one of 15 working groups created during the Synod on Synodality, which examined theological and canonical questions regarding women’s participation in the life and leadership of the Church.

The document proposes the recognition of “new spaces of responsibility for women,” encourages expanded access to ecclesial ministries, and calls for a change in ecclesial attitudes and language perceived as limiting women’s participation.

“It is now opportune to broaden women’s access to ministries instituted for the service of the community,” the report states.

Alongside a greater presence of women in ecclesial governance, it is considered appropriate to reduce the centrality of women within Catholic families: “(T)his requires that family responsibilities be adequately shared between spouses so that women may have the possibility—just as men do—to develop their charisms in the world and in the Church.”

The document emphasizes that “there is no reason or impediment that should prevent women from carrying out leadership roles in the Church” that do not require sacramental ordination. It argues that the Church should recognize the charisms and competencies of women more fully in pastoral, theological, and administrative contexts. “From an ecclesiological perspective, it is therefore necessary to overcome an artificial separation between genders and roles.”

The report also links increased female participation to broader cultural and social developments, describing the “question of women” as a “sign of the times” that calls for renewed reflection within the Church.

The text cites existing examples of women exercising leadership in regions with few priests as evidence for the need for these so-called reforms. “In certain regions of the Amazon, women lead the pastoral activity of communities, in addition to exercising the ministry of the Word and serving as extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. These are facts that illuminate our reflection,” the report states.

Another major theme of the document concerns family life and the social conditions “affecting” women’s participation in public and ecclesial activities. The report argues that the development of women’s roles in the Church presupposes greater sharing of responsibilities within marriage. “Within the family as well, the roles of men and women can be flexibly adapted,” the report reads.

From a traditional Catholic perspective, this report advances progressive changes in women’s roles and lay authority, raising concerns about a weakening of ordained ministry, hierarchical power of governance, and long‑standing teachings on gender and family.

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, sexual difference is the biological foundation of a complementarity ordered toward communion and fruitfulness. Traditional roles within the family, therefore, should not be presented as mere social constructs. “God created man and woman together and willed each for the other” (CCC 371).

If husband and wife are treated as interchangeable, the anthropological basis of their complementarity becomes difficult to sustain. Sexual difference risks being reduced to a merely biological fact. Yet traditional Catholic teaching holds that the union of man and woman embodies a unique personal and spiritual complementarity essential to the sacrament of matrimony.

If sexual differences were understood only in terms of physical generation, it would be harder to explain why Tradition distinguishes the conjugal union of man and woman from other partnerships, including same‑sex unions, which the Church does not recognize as marriage or as morally licit.

Study Group 5 sparked debate and indignation because the identities of its members were not publicly disclosed. In July 2024, the Vatican limited itself to stating that this group “has been entrusted to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, under the coordination of the secretary for the Doctrinal Section, Fr. Armando Matteo, and in dialogue with the Secretariat General of the Synod.”

According to what Father Armando Matteo stated at a press conference on November 25, 2025, following the publication of this report, only “one more study on the transmission of faith” remains to be published in order to complete the “mandate received from Pope Francis two years ago.”

Furthermore, on December 4, 2025, the Holy See Press Office released, at Pope Leo XIV’s request, the Summary of the Study Commission on the Female Diaconate. The document concluded that, given the current biblical, historical, and theological evidence, the Church cannot move forward with admitting women to the sacramental diaconate. It cited insufficient consensus, limited historical support, and a lack of doctrinal clarity. However, according to Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi, head of that commission, the judgment is “not to be considered definitive.”

On March 3, two Study Groups released their reports. One of them, Group 4, focused on rethinking priestly formation. In its report, it calls for giving greater prominence to women in the formation process of candidates for Holy Orders.

Combined with the fact that, in recent months, several bishops have been appointed who support a greater role for women in ecclesial leadership — and in some cases even favor women’s ordination — it becomes plausible to see a growing effort within the Church to normalize and advance the inclusion of women in Holy Orders, despite existing magisterial statements in a contrary direction.

This study aligns with the intervention published by Cardinal Marc Ouellet on February 16 and Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio’s recent book, both of which call for reforming the theological and canonical principles of ecclesial governance to expand the role of the laity, especially women.

These proposals also appear to anticipate the upcoming extraordinary consistories convened by Pope Leo, the first scheduled for next June. Among the topics to be addressed is the relationship between the Holy See and the particular churches in light of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, namely the question of governance within the universal Church.

