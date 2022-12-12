New ‘Twitter files’ release shows Trump ban violated its own policy

'Many at Twitter were ecstatic' when President Trump's account was banned.

(LifeSiteNews) — Recently published information on the so-called “Twitter files” show how Twitter acted against its own “public interest policy” to justify the permanent ban of Donald Trump’s account, even though it internally determined that his tweets after January 6 did not incite violence.

The information about Trump’s suspension was released in three parts. Journalist Matt Taibbi posted the first part on December 10 covering the time leading up to January 6, 2021, starting from October 2020.

1. THREAD: The Twitter Files

THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP

Part One: October 2020-January 6th — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

According to Taibbi, “[t]he bulk of inter debate leading to Trump’s ban took place in those three January days [January 6-8],” but “the intellectual framework was laid in the months preceding the Capitol riots.”

8. The bulk of the internal debate leading to Trump’s ban took place in those three January days. However, the intellectual framework was laid in the months preceding the Capitol riots. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Taibbi describes how Twitter’s “content moderation” became more restrictive in the months leading up to January 6.

On October 8, 2020, an internal channel was opened that “would be home for discussions about election-related removals, especially ones that involved “high-profile” accounts (often called ‘VITs’ or ‘Very Important Tweeters’).”

14. On October 8th, 2020, executives opened a channel called “us2020_xfn_enforcement.” Through J6, this would be home for discussions about election-related removals, especially ones that involved “high-profile” accounts (often called “VITs” or “Very Important Tweeters”). pic.twitter.com/xH29h4cYt9 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Shortly after the opening of the new channel, on October 14, 2020, the infamous social media censorship of the New York Post’s blockbuster report about the scandalous contents of a laptop belonging to Joe Biden’s son Hunter took place.

RELATED: Elon Musk releases ‘Twitter files’ confirming employees were censoring for Dems in 2020

Taibbi explained how senior policy executives such as former head of Trust & Safety Yoel Roth and former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde became a “high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, issuing content rulings on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President.”

16. The latter group were a high-speed Supreme Court of moderation, issuing content rulings on the fly, often in minutes and based on guesses, gut calls, even Google searches, even in cases involving the President. pic.twitter.com/5ihsPCVo62 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

During this time, Twitter executives also had frequent meetings with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Director of National Intelligence (DNI).

20. This post about the Hunter Biden laptop situation shows that Roth not only met weekly with the FBI and DHS, but with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI): pic.twitter.com/s5IiUjQqIY — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2022

Taibbi lays out a case where the FBI flagged a tweet by a Republican named John Basham, who warned about the error rate of mail-in ballots. After reviewing the tweet, Twitter decided to put a “Learn how voting is safe and secure” label underneath the post.

26. The group then decides to apply a “Learn how voting is safe and secure” label because one commenter says, “it’s totally normal to have a 2% error rate.” Roth then gives the final go-ahead to the process initiated by the FBI: pic.twitter.com/lyZm4gmT19 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 10, 2022

According to Taibbi, they “didn’t see one reference to moderation requests from the Trump campaign, the Trump White House, or Republicans generally,” adding that “[t]hey may exist: we were told they do. However, they were absent here.”

The next installment of the “Twitter files” was published on December 11 by the author and reformed climate activist Michael Shellenberger. He detailed how on Twitter executives on January 7 created a “justification to ban Trump” that was “distinct from other political leaders” and expressed “no concern for the free speech or democracy implications of a ban.”

According to Shellenberger, Roth and his colleagues had been urging then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to implement “greater restrictions on the speech Twitter allows around elections.”

“Progress!” exclaims a member of Roth’s Trust and Safety Team. The exchange between Roth and his colleagues makes clear that they had been pushing @jack for greater restrictions on the speech Twitter allows around elections. — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

At around 11:30 am on January 7, Roth said that Dorsey had just approved a new “repeat offender for civic integrity” rule. “The new approach would create a system where five violations (‘strikes’) would result in permanent suspension,” Shellenberger explained, providing the screenshots of the internal messages.

Around 11:30 am PT, Roth DMs his colleagues with news that he is excited to share. “GUESS WHAT,” he writes. “Jack just approved repeat offender for civic integrity.” The new approach would create a system where five violations (“strikes”) would result in permanent suspension. pic.twitter.com/F1KYqd1Xea — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Shellenberger wrote that the members of the Twitter Trust & Safety team discussed how to handle Trump’s alleged “incitement of violence” and how this would eventually be the reason for Trump’s suspension:

Roth’s colleague’s query about “incitement to violence” heavily foreshadows what will happen the following day.

On January 8, Twitter announces a permanent ban on Trump due to the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

Furthermore, Shellenberger cites Twitter’s explanation for banning Trump due to “specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are being received & interpreted.” This contradicts Twitter’s statement from 2019, when the company said it did “not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent,” as Shellenberger pointed out.

On J8, Twitter says its ban is based on “specifically how [Trump’s tweets] are being received & interpreted.” But in 2019, Twitter said it did “not attempt to determine all potential interpretations of the content or its intent.” https://t.co/2jW1s5pH4W pic.twitter.com/8gZwIDtyUQ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Shellenberger showed how the “Stop the Steal” hashtag was “deamplified” using Twitter’s shadow ban tactics revealed in a previous installment of the Twitter files.

RELATED: Elon Musk confirms Twitter ‘shadow banned’ conservative political candidates

In order not to suppress “counter-speech” to the claim that the 2020 election was stolen, Twitter decided to only de-amplify accounts with the hashtag “Stop the Steal” in their name or profile.

Indeed, notes Roth’s colleague, “a quick search of top stop the steal tweets and they’re counterspeech” But they quickly come up with a solution: “deamplify accounts with stopthesteal in the name/profile” since “those are not affiliated with counterspeech” pic.twitter.com/BjVvtAhLtw — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Members of Twitter’s Trust & Safety team also discussed whether or not to take action against users who shared screenshots of Trump’s censored tweets from January 6. One employee was hesitant to put a strike on a person who shared such a screenshot because she was critical of Trump, while people who agreed with Trump would receive a strike, showing Twitter’s obvious bias in the matter.

Employees struggle with whether to punish users who share screenshots of Trump’s deleted J6 tweets “we should bounce these tweets with a strike given the screen shot violates the policy” “they are criticising Trump, so I am bit hesitant with applying strike to this user” pic.twitter.com/dhHF2nXsHz — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

What if a user dislikes Trump *and* objects to Twitter’s censorship? The tweet still gets deleted. But since the *intention* is not to deny the election result, no punishing strike is applied. “if there are instances where the intent is unclear please feel free to raise” pic.twitter.com/8bdG6b38ej — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

“What happens next is essential to understanding how Twitter justified banning Trump,” Shellenberger wrote.

Roth wrote on January 7 that Twitter would change its “public interest approach” specifically for Trump’s account. Roth’s statement refers to a policy that states that the content posted by elected officials is not to be censored “if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern,” even if it violates Twitter policy.

What happens next is essential to understanding how Twitter justified banning Trump. Sales exec: “are we dropping the public interest [policy] now…” Roth, six hours later: “In this specific case, we’re changing our public interest approach for his account…” pic.twitter.com/XRUFil2npI — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

Roth justified the decision to change the public interest policy for Trump by stating that “policy is one part of the system of how Twitter works […] we ran into the world changing faster than we were able to either adapt the product or the policy.”

Roth’s response hints at how Twitter would justify deviating from its longstanding policy. “To put a different spin on it: policy is one part of the system of how Twitter works… we ran into the world changing faster than we were able to either adapt the product or the policy.” pic.twitter.com/wGMvuoS7u3 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 11, 2022

The next part of the of Twitter files was released on December 12 by independent journalist Bari Weiss, who detailed the events that took place on January 8, the day that Trump’s account was permanently suspended.

According to Weis, there was a minority of employees within Twitter that objected to banning Trump, but the majority “organized to demand their employer ban Trump.”

9. After January 6, Twitter employees organized to demand their employer ban Trump. “There is a lot of employee advocacy happening,” said one Twitter employee. pic.twitter.com/x9Xty6ndYP — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

According to the screenshots Weiss provided, Twitter employees discussed whether the two tweets Trump had sent that day violated any policy, but they concluded that there was no violation.

18. Next, Twitter’s safety team decides that Trump’s 7:44 am ET tweet is also not in violation. They are unequivocal: “it’s a clear no vio. It’s just to say he’s not attending the inauguration” pic.twitter.com/zdxSsG1UBS — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

Weiss pointed out that while Twitter did not ban many politicians who had explicitly called for violence, it did ban Trump, even though he did not incite violence.

Shortly after Twitter employees had determined that Trump’s tweets had not incited violence, Gadde asked if it could have been “used as coded incitement to further violence.”

26. Less than 90 minutes after Twitter employees had determined that Trump’s tweets were not in violation of Twitter policy, Vijaya Gadde—Twitter’s Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust—asked whether it could, in fact, be “coded incitement to further violence.” pic.twitter.com/llJRMfpOPi — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

Some Twitter employees then suggested that the term “American Patriots” could refer to the “rioters” on January 6 and that he is the “leader of a terrorist group responsible for violence/deaths comparable to Christchurch shooter or Hitler.”

After a 30-minute all-staff meeting where Dorsey and Gadde answered questions as to why Trump had not been banned yet, some employees got even angrier, according to Weiss.

Roth said that many Twitter employees “have quoted the Banality of Evil suggesting that people implementing our policies are like Nazis following orders,” according to a screenshot of his message.

30. “Multiple tweeps [Twitter employees] have quoted the Banality of Evil suggesting that people implementing our policies are like Nazis following orders,” relays Yoel Roth to a colleague. pic.twitter.com/cm5yzuSYSV — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

“One hour later, Twitter announces Trump’s permanent suspension ‘due to the risk of further incitement of violence,’” Weiss reported.

“Many at Twitter were ecstatic,” she wrote.

Weiss said that “[b]y the next day, employees expressed eagerness to tackle ‘medical misinformation’ as soon as possible” since it was “harmful content.”

35. By the next day, employees expressed eagerness to tackle “medical misinformation” as soon as possible: pic.twitter.com/kJKqZaSekt — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) December 12, 2022

RELATED:

Musk fires Twitter lawyer Jim Baker, formerly with the FBI, for allegedly suppressing files

Elon Musk releases ‘Twitter files’ confirming employees were censoring for Dems in 2020

Elon Musk confirms Twitter ‘shadow banned’ conservative political candidates

Share











