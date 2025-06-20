New Vatican documentary tells the story of Pope Leo’s missionary work in Peru

'León de Perú,' released on Friday, traces the Pope's journey from missionary work in Peru to his rise as shepherd of the universal Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Vatican has released a documentary tracing Pope Leo XIV’s journey from missionary work in Peru to his rise as shepherd of the universal Church.

León de Perú, released on Friday, follows his travels through the Peruvian cities of Chulucanas, Trujillo, Lima, Callao, and Chiclayo, highlighting the pastoral and social work that now characterizes his papacy.

Produced by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, the film is available on the Vatican News YouTube Channel. Journalists Salvatore Cernuzio, Felipe Herrera-Espaliat, and Jaime Vizcaíno Haro collaborated on the project, documenting Pope Leo’s journey through Latin America.

Robert Prevost, the future Pope Leo XIV, began his missionary journey in Trujillo, Peru, where he was appointed director of the joint formation project for Augustinian candidates from the vicariates of Chulucanas, Iquitos, and Apurímac.

For eleven years, Prevost served the community as prior, formation director, instructor for professed members, judicial vicar, and finally professor at the major seminary San Carlos y San Marcelo. In recognition of his years of missionary service and canonical expertise, Prevost was elected prior general of the Order of Saint Augustine in 2001.

Following a return to his native Chicago, Prevost was appointed bishop of Chiclayo by Pope Francis in 2015. He soon assumed several key leadership roles in the Peruvian Church, including vice president of the Episcopal Conference and president of the Commission for Culture and Education.

Prevost’s election as Pope was met with heartfelt joy in his previous diocese of Chiclayo. In a video message, current Bishop Edinson Edgardo Farfán Córdova praised Pope Leo as a “humble shepherd” devoted to his people.

“It is a great joy that God has chosen a simple and humble shepherd, who is always close to his people: a man who has walked with us, and who carries us in his heart,” the bishop said.

The film promises to offer an intimate look at Pope Leo’s humble beginnings and enduring commitment to the people of Peru. For the Peruvian faithful, especially those in Chiclayo, it is a deeply meaningful tribute to a shepherd who truly “smells of his sheep.”

As a pastor shaped by altruistic pastoral care, Pope Leo XIV’s journey from the dusty roads of missionary life to the See of Peter is not just a personal story, but a testament to a life rooted in charity, humility, and unwavering dedication to the Church.

