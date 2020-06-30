New video reveals Planned Parenthood admitting under oath babies are born alive

PETITION: Demand Planned Parenthood return $80M improperly taken from coronavirus emergency fund! Sign the petition here.

June 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The pro-life investigators of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) released a new video Tuesday containing footage from the sworn testimony of abortion industry officials admitting that they are aware of babies having been born alive, and suggesting that they are murdered soon after.

In the new video, Advanced Bioscience Resources (ABR) procurement manager Perrin Larton, one of the figures featured in CMP’s very first undercover videos, says that “intact” fetuses are delivered after attempted abortions “once every couple months,” which is a far cry from the prevailaing abortion industry narrative that such cases are extraordinarily rare.

As to whether “intact” means a child is still alive when the procurement technician comes in to “do a dissection” for the desired tissue samples, Larton denies seeing signs of movement, but admits, “I can see hearts that are not in an intact POC [product of conception] that are beating independently.”

Also testifying under oath was Dr. Deborah Nucatola, former Senior Director of Medical Services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), who was also seen in the original CMP videos. Nucatola became infamous for admitting that Planned Parenthood is “making money off of this” despite laws against profiting from human tissue, and that abortionists know how to get around the ban on partial-birth abortion.

“I’m sure I have” had patients deliver a “nonviable fetus,” she admits, meaning a “fetus that’s not capable of survival.” Nucatola is initially evasive about defining viability, offering that it depends on a case-by-case basis, based on many criteria, and that it “depends on where you work.” She ultimately offers a few examples of factors to consider, most of which are not related to any fatal condition on the part of the baby: “estimated fetal weight, gestational age, the health of the fetus,” and, notably, “the availability of interventions.”

Jon Dunn, CEO of Planned Parenthood Orange & San Bernardino Counties, testifies that he can only recall one decades-old instance of a baby being delivered alive after an attempted abortion. In that case, he claims, the child was kept comfortable, and that he or she naturally died in a “matter of seconds,” meaning there would not have been time to call 911 for life-saving support anyway.

“This is something that every obstetrician-gynecologist deals with on rare occasion,” Dunn says. “It is their medical judgment what to do in that circumstance.”

“How long will public authorities permit Planned Parenthood and their associates to sell living children inside and outside the womb and then kill them through organ harvesting?” CMP project lead David Daleiden asked. “The DOJ has vigorously prosecuted the sale of eagle body parts. Surely selling human body parts after cutting them out of an infant with a beating heart is at least as grave of a crime.”

CMP’s original bombshell expose of Planned Parenthood’s sale of aborted babies’ body parts occurred late into former President Barack Obama’s second term, so naturally the abortion giant didn’t have to worry about a federal investigation. Late in 2017, the Trump administration requested documents from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s review of the case, which led many pro-lifers to hope Planned Parenthood would finally face justice. But no charges were ever brought.

In June 2019, 67 members of Congress wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray seeking an update on the investigation, including why no actions have been taken yet. Neither the FBI nor the Justice Department has updated the public on the state of the investigation since.