New website launches pre-election program encouraging Catholics to vote for life

HolyFamilyHelp.US has launched a pre-election education program calling on pastors and parishes to stress the importance of voting for the most pro-life candidates in next month’s elections.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new website is urging Catholics nationwide to help educate fellow Church members and encourage them to vote for the most pro-life candidates in next month’s elections to “lessen evil in our nation” and restore the United States to “being one nation under God.”

HolyFamilyHelp.US, formed by a group of lay Catholics in the Diocese of Pittsburgh and endorsed by Bishop Joseph Strickland, bishop emeritus of Tyler, Texas, has launched a pre-election education program that involves calling on pastors and parishes to stress the importance of voting for life.

The website includes a letter to pastors and flyers for parishes to include in bulletins and on parish websites and for pastors to highlight in homilies, including several from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). The letter and flyers can be found here.

The first flyer, the USCCB’s “Priorities at the Polls” bulletin insert, notes that the U.S. bishops continue to declare abortion their “preeminent priority, because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family, and because of the number of lives destroyed.”

“People of good will must boldly stand up against this intrinsic evil, especially when it is occurring on a massive scale, implemented in law and funded, in some instances, by the government,” states the document, written by Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, the chairman emeritus of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

“As believers and citizens inspired by the Gospel and guided by the shepherds of our Church, we must do what we can to end violence in the womb, to ensure that unborn children are fully recognized and protected by our laws, and to support mothers and fathers in embracing life,” the archbishop added.

“Abortion is the direct and intentional killing of a child in the womb,” another USCCB document reads.

HolyFamilyHelp.US recommends distributing a set of eight flyers, two each week, over the next four weekends before election day, starting on Sunday, October 13.

“What possible reason can there be for a Catholic pastor to fail to put U.S.C.C.B. publications addressing the issue identified by the bishops as ‘our pre-eminent priority’ in the hands of the members of his parish?” said Peter Elliott, the lead author of the site. “In initiating this program, the pastor is dutifully following the direction of the U.S.C.C.B.”

The website also asks Catholics to forward the letter to pastors and flyers to fellow Catholics, family members, and friends in other parishes and dioceses around the country, and even to Protestants, to boost pro-life voting and encourage conversions to the Catholic faith.

HolyFamilyHelp.US’s pre-election education program is especially aimed at swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The site, which is nonpartisan, includes information about the records and platforms of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, his far-left Democratic opponent, as well as her running mate, Tim Walz.

It emphasizes that Catholics are called to vote for the lesser evil in elections, citing exorcist priest Father Chad Ripperger and Catholic professor and author Roberto de Mattei.

READ: Kamala Harris would ‘eliminate religious freedom,’ has ‘extreme’ anti-Catholic agenda: Catholic leaders

Harris, a former U.S. senator from California who was ranked the most liberal member of the Senate and had a 100% pro-abortion voting record, has made abortion the centerpiece of her campaign and has pledged to sign a federal law that would legalize unrestricted abortion in all 50 states.

Harris has endorsed the “Women’s Health Protection Act,” a Democratic bill that would declare abortion throughout pregnancy a national “right” and invalidate hundreds of state and local pro-life laws. She is also a strong supporter of all aspects of the LGBT movement, including “gender transitions” for minors and LGBT indoctrination of children in schools, which Trump opposes.

Walz has similarly radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT stances and, as governor of Minnesota, signed a law that legalized abortion up to birth and repealed Minnesota’s parental notification requirement and ban on coerced abortion. Walz also signed an executive order and a law protecting underage “gender transitions.”

READ: Trump vows to be ‘champion’ of families who make ‘courageous choice’ to homeschool

Trump, who had a pro-life record as president, has said that he would not back a federal abortion ban and has embraced in vitro fertilization (IVF) while at the same time upholding Dobbs v. Jackson, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to ban abortion for the first time in nearly 50 years. In February, nearly 90,000 babies were estimated to have been saved so far as a result of the Dobbs ruling.

Harris and Walz both strongly back IVF.

Share











