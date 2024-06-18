New whistleblower reveals Texas hospital illegally billed Medicaid for child transgender hormones

Nurse Vanessa Sivadge of Texas Children’s Hospital says she saw records indicating Dr. Richard Roberts and Dr. David Paul billed the state’s Medicaid program for children’s cross-sex hormones in violation of state law.

(LifeSiteNews) — A second whistleblower has come forward to expose details about “gender transition” practices at Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH), alleging that the hospital is billing Medicaid for underage “reassignment” procedures in violation of state law.

On Tuesday, Manhattan Institute journalist and New College of Florida board member Christopher Rufo published a report based on an interview with TCH nurse Vanessa Sivadge, who recalls the sharp increase in so-called “transgender children” seen by the facility starting in 2021, many of whom displayed underlying issues such as depression, anxiety, addiction, suicidal thoughts and actions, physical abuse, and discomfort with puberty, whose dysphoria was encouraged rather than treated.

“In the cardiac clinic, we were taking sick kids and making them better,” she said. “In the transgender clinic, it was the opposite. We were harming these kids.”

Sivadge also witnessed the hospital resuming its gender program just days after telling the public it would be shut down. After seeing Rufo’s reporting on the facility, she reached out to him.

“I work very closely with this provider, Dr. Richard Roberts. I’ve been in the room with him when he speaks with these patients,” she said in a May 2023 interview, at which point she was anonymous. “Dr. Roberts is extremely encouraging of their ‘transition’ and will essentially do whatever he can to make sure that they are happy, at least externally happy. Because I am absolutely certain that they are not internally happy. He is very accommodating. He does whatever they want. Essentially, there is no critical analysis of the process.”

Two months later, two FBI agents questioned her at her home as a “person of interest,” allegedly threatening to “make life difficult for me if I was trying to protect” another doctor who was leaking private information to the public, though that visit has not yet translated to legal action.

“Sivadge’s duties as a nurse included providing medication refills and working with doctors to provide parents with information about treatment plans, scheduling, and diagnostics,” Rufo writes, leading her to notice “discrepancies in the paperwork. After the FBI visit, she followed some of the medical charts for these patients and came to believe that doctors might be violating the law.”

She found that numerous children seen by Roberts and Dr. David Paul were prescribed cross-sex hormones while enrolled in Texas Children’s Health Plan STAR, a “no-cost Medicaid managed care plan,” despite the fact that Texas law forbids the state Medicaid program from covering any kind of “sex change operations.”

“The largest children’s hospital in the country is illegally billing Medicaid for transgender procedures,” Sivadge concluded. “It is evident that the hospital continues to believe it is above the law not just by concealing the existence of their transgender medicine program from the public, but by stealing from the federal government.”

One unidentified legal expert well-versed in Texas Medicaid law whom Rufo spoke with agreed: “Based on the facts we have, the only reasonable conclusion is that Texas Children’s Hospital was using Texas Medicaid funds to pay for ‘gender-affirming care,’ contrary to Texas law.”

Sivadge says she is driven in part by a need to make amends for her own brief complicity in what she calls “deeds of evil and darkness,” from once complying with a request to teach a 16-year-old boy how to inject estrogen. “I was told to do something I knew was wrong,” she said. “It made me sick that the lie called ‘gender-affirming care’ was being sold to parents and children and creating hugely lucrative profits in secret—and I was part of it.”

“My faith and my gut, just knowing right from wrong, compels me,” she declared to Rufo. “I was born for this. I have no doubt this is what I am supposed to do.”

The latest scoop follows Rufo’s 2023 interview with a then-anonymous ex-employee of TCH, where he said Dr. Roberts did not hesitate to prescribe cross-sex hormones and mastectomies to gender-confused children whose medical records indicated “serious mental health issues” including autism that better explained their personal strife and indicated “transitioning” would not alleviate their depression and anxiety.

That first whistleblower, now known to be former TCH general surgeon Dr. Eithan Haim, has since been indicted by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ), ostensibly for sharing confidential patient records in violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) – even though the materials he exposed were not patient charts and were redacted to preserve patients’ anonymity. Haim faces up to 10 years in prison.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80% of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “transition” procedures, including full “reassignment” surgery, fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored “detransitioners,” individuals who attempted to live under a different “gender identity” before embracing their sex, attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in support of “transitioning.”

Such physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

