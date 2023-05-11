New York Catholic church removes blasphemous transgender art, but pro-LGBT ‘ministry’ remains

While the blasphemous exhibit has been removed from the St. Paul the Apostle Church in Manhattan, the church continues to run an LGBT 'ministry' that endorses sodomy.

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic church in New York City has removed a blasphemous painting series entitled “God is Trans[gender]: A Queer Spiritual Journey” after the Archdiocese of New York said it would investigate reports of the display.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York told the Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) that the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle in Manhattan informed their office that the controversial exhibit had been removed.

Catholics were in uproar over the paintings, which not only declared that “God is Trans,” but promoted the idolatrous and heretical ideas that we can make a “god” according to our own liking and that “there is no devil.” They were, moreover, sacrilegiously placed next to the church altar.

Tradition Family Property (TFP) Student Action launched a petition to the pastor of St. Paul the Apostle requesting the removal of the exhibit, as well as an “apology for the public scandal it has caused” and reparation to God for its offense against Him. The petition has since gathered more than 14,000 signatures.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of New York previously told Newsweek regarding the exhibit, “We had no knowledge of it beforehand. If media reports are accurate, then we would have concerns. We are investigating and looking to speak with the pastor of the parish to get more information.”

While the paintings have been removed, the Manhattan church, run by the now notoriously liberal Paulist Fathers, continues to run an LGBT ministry called “Out at St. Paul,” which heretically endorses homosexual lifestyles in addition to transgender ideology. The group has hosted a discussion on the book “LGBTQ Catholic Ministry” moderated by the heretical Father James Martin.

The U.S. Catholic Bishops’ Conference (USCCB) has published an instruction forbidding so-called “gender transition” attempts as contrary to the natural order.

The bishops stated that such ideology, which maintains that a person can be born in the “wrong kind of body” and can “change” his or her body into that of the opposite sex, fails to see the inherent unity of body and soul as well as the natural order of the sexually distinct male and female body.

Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan has not yet publicly condemned or commented on the “God is Trans” display.

LifeSiteNews has reached out to the Church of Saint Paul the Apostle as well as the Archdiocese of New York for comment on the removal of the “God is Trans” paintings, but has not received a response as of publishing.

