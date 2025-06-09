New York Catholic parish to celebrate ‘LGBT Mass’ during city’s ‘Pride Weekend’

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Manhattan plans to celebrate its annual “United In Love Pre-Pride Festive Mass” at the end of the month to coincide with the city’s LGBT events commemorating “WorldPride” weekend.

On June 28, the parish will celebrate the “Pride Mass” to commemorate “the start of ‘Pride weekend’ with a joyful liturgy affirming God’s love for all,” per the parish events calendar. St. Francis of Assisi Church has celebrated “Pride Masses” for several years and is notorious for its so-called “LGBT Ministry.”

While there is currently no official advertisement for this year’s Mass beyond what’s written on the parish’s calendar, last year’s advertisement for the “United In Love Pre-Pride Festive” Mass emphasized how this event is especially for all those who “don’t feel welcome” in the Church.

“We take this opportunity each year for our whole parish community to remember that the Lord invited all people to follow him, regardless of race, ethnicity, economic background, gender or sexual orientation,” the advertisement for last year’s Mass read.

“It is also an opportunity when we can invite to Mass any of our friends who (may) not feel welcome at the table of the Lord for whatever reason, but especially if they are gay or lesbian,” the ad continued.

READ: June must be rededicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

While it is true that Catholics are called to make those with same-sex attraction – and all people – feel welcome in the Church, the advertisement notably fails to mention the Church’s teaching on homosexuality and the call for repentance of those who have engaged in homosexual acts.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that while same-sex attraction is not in itself sinful, “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law,” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of Confession is in danger of hell.

A previous “United In Love” Mass was celebrated by the notoriously heterodox Father James Martin, S.J.

The LGBT outreach program at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi in NYC created banners (pictured with a parishioner) for tonight’s Mass, which I’ll be celebrating, which a man ripped down and stole yesterday. No matter. Love always wins. And I will see you all there! #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/4xuSbHlFJr — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 29, 2019

The Mass is sponsored by the parish’s “LGBT Ministry,” which boasts “fostering an inclusive” environment for LGBT-identifying persons on a webpage lit up by the rainbow colors of the “pride” flag.

“Identifying as Lesbian or Gay and Catholic can sometimes be a challenge, however, we affirm you,” the ministry’s page reads. “As a ministry, together we recognize that all people are truly created in God’s image and VISION a world where all people understand their God-made perfection. Therefore, we’re on a MISSION to design an inclusive environment within our Catholic community by delivering equality, through access to God and opportunity for connection.”

Once again, the parish makes no mention of the Church’s teaching on same-sex attraction, homosexual activity, or the call to live in chastity.

The leader of the parish’s LGBT ministry has also fundraised for Planned Parenthood. Additionally, St. Francis of Assisi also appears on the pro-LGBT New Ways Ministry’s list of “LGBTQ”-friendly parishes and faith communities.

LifeSiteNews reached out to St. Francis of Assisi Church for comment, but did not receive a response as of publication time. LifeSiteNews also reached out to the Archdiocese of New York, but also did not receive a response by publication time.

St. Francis of Assisi is not the only Catholic parish celebrating an LGBT Mass this June. Just across state lines, in Hoboken, New Jersey, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is planning to celebrate its seventh annual “Pride Mass” the same weekend as St. Francis.

On the other hand, Catholic prelates such as Toronto’s Cardinal Francis Leo have encouraged the faithful to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus in June, instead of the “ideological symbols” associated with “Pride Month.”

Contact information for respectful communication:

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church

Phone: 212-736-8500

Pastor’s email: [email protected]

Archdiocese of New York

Phone: 212-371-1000

Contact Form



Share












