New York City announces nation’s first telehealth abortions through public health system

NEW YORK CITY (LifeSiteNews) — As a flood of illegals migrants is crushing New York City’s budget, the Big Apple has found the funds to advance the most important leftist agenda item – abortion on-demand.

Leftist Mayor Eric Adams, a newly minted Freemason, announced plans on Monday for the city’s taxpayer-funded health system to make it easier for residents to access dangerous chemical abortion drugs. The move follows an announcement by Mayor Adams in January that piloted the program by allowing several public clinics to hand out the drugs to anyone.

The NYC Health + Hospitals system already offers a “full spectrum of medication and procedural abortion services at their hospital-based clinics,” according to a news release.

READ: Firefighters retrieve first baby safely deposited in New Mexico baby box

The dangerous abortion drugs can only be sent to a New York mailing address.

Boasting that he would not let the “far right” stop a woman from killing her preborn baby, Adams said “[a]ccess to abortion care [sic] will now be available through telehealth visits at NYC Health + Hospitals sites from the comfort of one’s home.”

“In New York City, we will never stop fighting for a woman’s right to choose the care [sic] that is right for them, and we will never stop working to make abortion care more accessible to all New Yorkers,” Adams said. “Telehealth abortion care [sic] allows the people in our lives to make the choices they need privately and safely, so that they can decide what is best for them and their futures.”

“This is about protecting the ability for women to control their own bodies, their choices, and their freedom,” he said.

The announcement comes less than a month after Adams said he would need to cut five percent of the city’s budget to offset the increased cost from the surge of illegal migrants taking over the Big Apple. “Coupling the costs of a national crisis that has fallen onto New York City with COVID funding that is running out and reduced revenue growth, our city’s financial future may be at risk if we do not act,” Adams said at the time.

The announcement received praise from Planned Parenthood, which called it “a historic win for abortion access in New York City.”

As some states have sought to restrict abortion in the wake of Dobbs v. Jackson, Democrats and the abortion industry have sought to flood the country with the dangerous chemical abortion drugs.

President Joe Biden’s administration even rewrote abortion regulations and ignored existing law to send the drugs across the country. Major retailers like CVS and Walgreens have also turned their stores into abortion facilities and begun handing out the drugs.

The change comes despite documented problems with chemical abortion drugs, beyond their intended purpose to kill an innocent human baby.

“A peer-reviewed study of 423,000 abortions in U.S. states that paid for abortions with state tax dollars found that the rate of chemical abortion-related ER visits increased more than 500% from 2002 to 2015,” Charlotte Lozier Institute found. “Chemical abortions had higher ER visit rates than surgical abortions. The study also found that more than 60% of chemical abortion-related ER visits in 2015 were miscoded as miscarriages – meaning these complications could go unrecognized.”

Share











