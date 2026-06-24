New York City firefighter injured by mandatory COVID shot wants to stop ‘new age of tyranny’

Firefighter O'Brian Pastrana developed heart failure after receiving a second COVID shot he says New York City required despite a life-threatening reaction to the first dose.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — In what many medically-injured victims of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates around the country hope will set a landmark precedent, a New York City Appellate Court on Monday heard the case of catastrophically-injured firefighter O’Brian Pastrana, whose life was destroyed by the New York Fire Department’s (FDNY) refusal to grant him a medical exemption to the shot.

“This case is about one man and the city’s failure to protect him after he spent 15 years running into burning buildings trying to protect strangers in the city of New York,” Pastrana’s attorney, Sujata Gibson, told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview on the steps of the lower Manhattan Courthouse.

“But it’s also a much bigger issue,” she explained, raising important constitutional questions as well as questions about who we are as a nation that was founded upon and values freedom from government tyranny.

During the hearing, the spectator section of the courtroom was packed with Pastrana’s supporters, including former colleagues who also had their lives turned upside down by the city’s unconscionable COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Others were forced out of their jobs. And while a few were eventually allowed to come back to work, many still suffer under the heavy hand of the city’s implacable, merciless government decision to mandate the experimental gene therapy that was labeled a “vaccine” in order to avoid public resistance to the government-pharma campaign.

Pastrana, then a fit 35-year-old, suffered a severe allergic reaction following his first dose of the COVID jab, but in order to be deemed “fully vaccinated” the city required him to receive a second jab.

To be granted an exemption, a lab test was required showing that he was allergic to one or more components of the vaccine. But because he had been prescribed the steroid Prednisone following the life-threatening allergic reaction to the vaccine, he was unable to produce an allergy test for the FDNY doctors proving that he was medically unfit to take the second dose; the Prednisone in his system would skew the test results. As such, he was forced go ahead and take the second dose in order to keep his job and provide for his family.

He was trapped in a sinister “catch-22.”

Immediately following the second jab he developed myocarditis which led to heart failure.

At one point during the preceding, one of the three appellate court judges insinuated that it was Pastrana’s own fault that he had been injured by taking the mandated vaccine.

According to the New York Freedom Network, the judge “didn’t want to acknowledge” the city’s and the fire department’s “blatant coercion, negligence, and reckless disregard for natural rights.”

Appellate court judge didn’t want to acknowledge the effect of blatant coercion, negligence, and reckless disregard for natural rights, but shoutout to @sujatagibson for doing an amazing job today. pic.twitter.com/ANG7QzbPoj — New York Freedom Network (@nyfreedomnet) June 23, 2026

Pastrana’s attorney responded with an impassioned plea, asking:

What, your Honor, is more disturbing? That a firefighter trained to follow orders is told he can’t get an exemption without this test and then he gets the test? – Or – Is it more more disturbing that the city knew he had severe anaphylaxis and was at risk of severe harm with a contraindication that is textbook contraindication, and they told him they never said, “Oh, go see if you can get the test and then come back to us?”

“They never said, ‘You can apply through these channels and we’ll see if we could give you an exception from that policy,’” continued Gibson. “They said, ‘There’s only one way to get it and that is to get this test, and if you don’t get that test, you need to follow orders, otherwise you are in dereliction of your duty.”

“He did what was asked of him,” she added.

“The city imposed this condition inflexibly, caring more about their narrow policy than the clear risk of harm to one of their own,” Gibson told LifeSiteNews.

“The city did nothing to protect him. Instead they terminated him, saying he was no longer fit for duty,” said his attorney. “He now has nothing.”

Gibson noted that a lower court held that despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision 120 years ago, there is apparently no longer a fundamental right for medically vulnerable persons to be protected from injurious mandated vaccines.

Although the court ruled in 1905’s Jacobson v. Massachusetts that the smallpox vaccine could be mandated by the government, the court recognized a hard constitutional limit.

“If you are at risk of harm from a vaccine, it is not only cruel and inhuman in the last degree, but unconstitutional to force you to take it, and the courts can and must step in,” Gibson explained in a recent CHD.TV interview.

“There is no dispute that Pastrana was not a fit subject for vaccination. He fit a textbook contraindication,” his attorney stressed.

“After his first dose, he got severe anaphylaxis,” she recounted, “so bad, that even weeks afterwards he was being rushed to the hospital repeatedly on multiple occasions because the swelling got so bad, he couldn’t breath.”

“His boss even sent him to the emergency room in an ambulance!” she noted.

“The question before this court is whether they’re going to uphold the lower court’s ruling, and enter into a new age of tyranny, unseen even during the robber-baron age when workers were disposable fodder for the mines and the railroads, – or – whether they’re going to step up and reverse the lower court?”

“The medically unfit cannot be mandated to take a vaccine that can harm or kill them,” she declared.

In recent weeks, LifeSiteNews spoke to current and former FDNY employees who, after nearly five years of battling against City Hall, are understandably cynical about the city protecting those who have devoted their entire adult lives to protecting the citizens of New York.

Some hold out little hope of recovering their past lives serving as the city’s bravest. Others believe that even if COVID victims like Pastrana win at the appellate court level, city attorneys will immediately appeal and cases will drag on for years.

“I hope the court recognizes how crucial this precedent is,” said Pastrana’s attorney after the hearing. “If we can’t protect the protectors, where are we?”

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