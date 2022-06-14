New York City has spent over $200k in taxpayer funds on drag queen shows for public school kids: report

Since January, Drag Story Hour NYC has reportedly put on 49 drag shows in 34 public schools throughout the city, allowing cross-dressing men to groom children into radical gender ideology.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — As parents nationwide push back against radical sexual propaganda aimed at children, New York City has reportedly spent more than $200,000 of taxpayer dollars to finance “drag queen” events at public schools, according to city records.

City data reportedly shows that non-profit organization Drag Story Hour NYC (formerly known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC) received $207,000 in taxpayer funds since 2018. Contributions include $50,000 from New York State’s Council on the Arts and $157,000 from New York City’s Departments of Education, Cultural Affairs, Youth, and Community Development, and as well as the NYC Department of Transportation, The New York Post reported.

Since January, Drag Story Hour NYC has reportedly put on 49 drag shows in 34 public schools throughout the city. Records show the nonprofit organization, which has performed for children as young as three years old, raked in $46,000 just last month from city contracts to perform at “public schools, street festivals, and libraries,” the Post reported.

Over $200K being spent on drag queen shows at NYC schools, records show https://t.co/GMIBJrXxDH pic.twitter.com/v6Qiezk0UX — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2022

Fox News noted that drag programs typically feature men dressed as women “reading to school children at public schools, libraries and other LGBTQ centers,” even including “coloring activities” for young children.

“Photos show drag performers also instructing children in classrooms how to apply drag makeup,” the outlet added.

The Post noted that at least one New York City drag queen met with Manhattan kindergarteners in April whom they instructed to color pages from “The Dragtivity Book,” which according to the outlet “encourages kids to choose their pronouns and invent drag names.”

According to the Post, books read to children include both typical children’s tales and stories promoting cross-dressing and transgenderism. One book reportedly read to young children ages three to seven last year was titled: “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.”

“Flaunting glittery make-up, a huge wig and a padded bosom to match, the cross-dressing author coaches children to wriggle their shoulders, brush on makeup, and flash imaginary bling — all to the tune of ‘The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round,’” the Post reported at the time.

“I think we might have some drag queens in training on our hands,” the cross-dressing man who read the story commented.

Drag queen Little Miss Hot Mess sings “The Hips On the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” to a virtual child audience on an episode of “Let’s Learn,” produced in partnership by WNET and the New York City Department of Education and aired on PBS. pic.twitter.com/pK9fjoOPMe — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 20, 2021

News of the city’s large financial commitment to backing “drag queen” events for children has generated pushback from some parents involved in city politics.

“I can’t believe this. I am shocked,” public school mom and state Assembly candidate Helen Qiu told the Post. Qui, whose 11-year-old son attends middle school in Manhattan, added she “would be furious if he was exposed without my consent,” since cross-dressing men reading books to children “is not part of the curriculum.”

Similarly, Republican City Council member Vickie Paladino of Queens said she is “considering pulling funding to any school in my district that is implementing Drag Queen Story Hour.”

“We are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of the pockets of hardworking New York taxpayers … to fund a program teaching little children about their gender fluidity? Not. On. My. Watch,” she told the outlet.

