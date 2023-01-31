New York City mandates critical race theory training for all employees

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — New York City has reportedly imposed a mandatory Critical Race Theory (CRT)-style training for all city employees.

The training, first reported by FOX News, “provides all NYC employees with a framework to understand… the importance of racial equity… in the workplace,” according to an email sent to all city employees given to the outlet.

According to the training material, while race has “no genetic or scientific basis,” it does have a “real impact on people’s lives,” and is often used “to establish and justify systems of power, privilege, exclusion and oppression.”

The training also seeks to teach city employees the multiple types of racism, distinguishing between individual, institutional, and structural racism, The Blaze reported.

Per the training, institutional racism consists of “policies, practices, patterns and structures within public and private institutions that impose oppressive or otherwise negative conditions on identifiable groups on the basis of race or ethnicity.” The training defines structural or systemic racism as “racism that occurs across multiple institutions and is integrated into politics, culture and other aspects of life. Creating a system that negatively impacts communities of color compared to White communities.”

The training also said that city workplaces should maintain an “equity lens,” recommending that city workplaces hold “antiracism training” for their employees, create “safe spaces,” in which race could be regularly discussed, and address “unconscious bias,” which may lead to a racist workplace.

The training further explained how it could help city employees “foster equity,” by having them “Embrace the idea that a problem may exist” and cause them to “Become aware of systematic racism and the possible presence of racial inequity in your workplace … Understand the dominant cultural patterns of your workplace and whether they are hurting or helping your diversity, equity and inclusion goals.”

The training further warned against “unconscious bias,” saying that “[i]mplicit bias occurs when our brains make quick judgments and assess people and situations without us consciously knowing or realizing it.”

City employees have until March 6 to complete the training.

Speaking to FOX, a source familiar with the training said “Where they were discussing equity, how we have to look at people through a particular lens, that contradicted… [the idea that] we should treat everybody equally.”

“I do not agree with what they want us to do as city employees,” the source continued. “The [racial equity training] leads me to believe that they want the contracts with the city and the hiring from the city being looked at through this lens. And that’s what I think is really unfair. It goes against their [stated claims] … that everybody should be treated equally.”

Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adam’s office has denied that the training is related to CRT, claiming that FOX’s coverage of the training is “not accurate,” the New York Post reported.

In a statement to the Post, a representative from Adam’s office said “Fox News irresponsibly misreported this story without ever even coming to us asking if this was true. In reality, for years, city employees have completed [Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)] and Diversity & Inclusion training, and the ‘Everybody Matters: EEO and Diversity & Inclusion Training’ has nothing to do with Critical Race Theory.”

“Employees have been completing this training every two years, and trainings like these ensure that the city workplace remains a welcoming and fair environment for all New Yorkers,” the statement concluded. At the time the original story was published, however, FOX said that it reached out to Adam’s office for comment.

CRT, or the academic doctrine that holds race is a “socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color,” and that “racism is inherent in the law and legal institutions of the United States insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans,” has faced severe criticism for its apparent ties to cultural Marxism.

Several states have banned teaching CRT in schools, such as Arkansas, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Earlier this month, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis banned an AP African Studies course for including elements related to CRT.

