New York Democrat introduces bill to teach preteens about condoms, transgenderism, anal sex

ALBANY, March 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Children in New York could be conditioned to accept gender fluidity as young as five years old and receive explicit lessons about sex acts before their teens, if newly-introduced Democrat legislation becomes law.

The New York Post reports that state Sen. Samra Brouk has proposed a bill that would require “comprehensive sexuality instruction for students in grades K-12” based on sex-ed standards written by the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS).

“I am greatly concerned about the unacceptably high incidence of relationship violence, sexual harassment and assault, and online bullying in our society today,” Brouk claims. “We must equip the next generation with the skills and education they will need to thrive.”

However, a review of the SIECUS standards reveals that the material goes far beyond lessons against violence, harassment, or bullying. It calls for 5-year-olds to be taught about “gender identity,” 8-year-olds to be taught about puberty-blocking drugs, and 11-year-olds to be taught about “vaginal, oral, and anal sex,” “queer, two-spirit, asexual, [and] pansexual” gender identities, and the use of condoms and other contraceptive methods.

It also appears to show more interest in training children to become cultural activists than in preparing them to act responsibly for their health or safety. “Sex education should avoid cisnormative, heteronormative approaches, aim to strengthen young people’s capacity to challenge harmful stereotypes, and be inclusive of a wide range of viewpoints and populations without stigmatizing any group,” it reads. “Social determinants of health are also addressed with a focus on how characteristics such as to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, and gender identity and expression are related to inequitable health outcomes.”

The standards also appear to suggest that children should be able to make life-altering medical decisions without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

“All adolescents have a right to comprehensive, developmentally and culturally appropriate, confidential support and sexual health services,” the document says. “And, if pregnant, young people have the right to comprehensive pregnancy options counseling and all related services. The updated NSES have thoughtfully taken into consideration that young people — including young people who are pregnant or parenting — should have decision-making power in their reproductive health and their decision to determine if, when, and under what circumstances they do or do not want to parent.”

If the legislation is enacted, “we would be outsourcing our curriculum to this outside organization,” Republican state Assemblyman Michael Reilly said. “That’s a concern.”

“We have schools where 95% of kids can’t read or do math at grade level, and now they want to bring in these complicated social justice issues? That’s BS,” Sam Pirozzolo of the New York City Parents Union told the Post.

In fact, biological sex is rooted in an individual’s chromosomes and reflected by hundreds of genetic characteristics. Studies indicate that more than 80% of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and “identity affirmation” up to full sex “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide.