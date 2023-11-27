New York Gov. Hochul announces plan to train schoolchildren on what media sources to trust

ALBANY, New York (LifeSiteNews) — New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week her administration will be developing a “media literacy toolkit” ostensibly to help teach schoolchildren to distinguish between fact and fiction online, but which critics fear will be yet another pretext to mold the opinions of impressionable future voters.

In a November 21 press release, Hochul’s office announced that her office is directing the New York Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services (DHSEM) to develop, in cooperation with “education experts in media literacy,” tools to “help public school educators teach their students how to spot misinformation/disinformation/malinformation (‘MDM’) online,” which will supposedly be “age-appropriate, ideologically neutral,” and “encourage critical thinking” to help students better “analyze, evaluate, and assess all forms of media,” including the “many equities that may be in play when someone chooses to distribute information online.”

The governor also called on social media companies to more aggressively monitor content for potential “hate speech” and incitement to violence, and announced an additional $3 million to expand DHSEM’s Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit’s Threat Assessment and Management training for all state colleges and universities.

“The rising tide of hate is putting all New Yorkers at risk – and as Governor, I’m committed to tackling this crisis head-on,” Hochul said. “We’re deploying physical security resources, expanding our Threat Management and Assessment teams, calling for stronger action from social media companies, and encouraging families and communities to come together to fight hate. New York has always been a beacon of hope, tolerance and inclusivity, and we will be defined by how we come together to condemn hate in all forms.”

America has seen an uptick in anti-Semitic online rhetoric, campus activism, and public activity since the terrorist group Hamas’s October 7 attack in Israel. In Hochul’s New York, protestors recently disrupted the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and defaced a wall of the New York Public Library bearing a dedication to a Jewish donor, and riotous students at Hillcrest High School forced a teacher to lock herself in her office for hours over a social media picture of her holding an “I Stand With Israel” sign.

But while such sentiments can be found on the fringes of numerous political factions, some of its most high-profile practitioners can be found in good standing within Hochul’s own Democratic Party, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s use of a “from the river to the sea” chant often used to mean purging Jews from the Middle East.

Earlier this month, Hochul announced plans to have the state monitor social media activity ostensibly for the same purpose. Critics have long argued that such excuses are just pretexts for legally and/or culturally suppressing truthful, non-hateful facts, information, and viewpoints with which left-wing officeholders disagree.

Hochul’s New York has been characterized by a marked hostility to civil liberties, further underscoring concerns. Her administration was fighting to uphold the state’s COVID quarantine procedures as late as March 2023, long after most blue states had abandoned pandemic lockdowns, and is currently fighting to revive a so-called “hateful conduct” law that would force social media companies to report a broad array of objectionable content.

Share











