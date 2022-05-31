New York governor announces new option for ‘X’ gender marker on driver’s licenses

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New Yorkers can choose “X” as a gender marker for driver licenses as part of a “historic change” in the state.
In accordance with the state’s 2021 Gender Recognition Act, Hochul revealed in a press release on May 27 that residents will be allowed to mark “X” for their gender on their NYS driver license and ID cards.
At least 135 U.S. teachers and teachers’ aides have already been arrested in 2022 for child-related sex crimes, ranging from child porn possession to rape, and these are only the cases reported by the media.
And, while the vast majority of teachers are upstanding citizens, we also know some are indoctrinating our children with the LGBT ideology and practices to "make an ally of them" at a wholly inappropriate age.
This is not acceptable, and must be stopped now.
With Governor Ron DeSantis already taking action in Florida, banning instruction on sexuality and gender identity by teachers among third graders and younger, it's now time to see a federal push to effectively end such meddling in the minds of our children.
Parents have a responsibility to defend their children from those who overstep boundaries, whether that's in the form of LGBT propaganda, pornography, or other forms of sexualization in schools.
Too often the media downplays what's at stake: nothing less than the innocence of our children, and sometimes even their very lives, as this grieving Mom explained in March.
76% of the arrests of teachers and aides for child-related sex-crimes this year involved assaults on students.
Jonathan van Maren reports that while one California teacher was charged with aggravated assault of a child, another was charged with 29 counts of child molestation.
A North Carolina science teacher was charged with 27 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 28 counts of “indecent liberties with a student.”
Parents need to construct every possible barrier to more children being abused, and one important way is to stop groomers and potential groomers from discussing sex with children in the classroom.
It is a violation of trust to introduce someone else's precious child to the minefield of sexuality, and it breaks down inhibitions that are meant to protect our most vulnerable young people.
We already know that drag queens, some of whom admit to grooming, have no place in the classroom, and that teaching children about gender identities and sexual preferences is wholly inappropriate, but it's beyond time we took action.
“New Yorkers: You can now choose ‘X’ as a gender marker on your driver license,” she tweeted. “Every person deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are. This is a historic change in our fight to make New York a more inclusive and just state for all.”
“As we prepare to celebrate Pride Month in a few days, I am excited to announce this historic change that represents another victory in our fight” for “equality” for “the LGBTQ+ community,” Hochul said in the press release.
On June 24, the Gender Recognition Act will go into effect, also allowing New Yorkers to declare their gender when petitioning a court or updating an identification document and allow parents to list themselves as “parent” instead of “mother” or “father” on birth certificates.
Hochul recently announced she will form a special police unit which will, among other things, work to fight a so-called “epidemic” of “hate speech” and said she will propose “a comprehensive plan to combat domestic terrorism, strengthen state gun laws, & investigate social media platforms promoting violent extremism.”