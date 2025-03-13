New York likely to pass bill subsidizing abortions for out-of-state women

New York Democrats are close to passing legislation that would provide taxpayer dollars to women to help facilitate their abortions, the latest in the far-left state’s efforts to maximize so-called 'access' to abortion on demand.

ALBANY, New York (LifeSiteNews) – New York Democrats are close to passing legislation that would provide taxpayer dollars to women to help facilitate their abortions, the latest in the far-left state’s efforts to maximize so-called “access” to abortion on demand.

Assembly Bill A2137 “(p)rovides practical support for access to abortion care including, but not limited to, reimbursement for ground and air transportation, lodging, meals, childcare, translation services, and doula support,” according to its official legislative summary.

It currently sits before the Health Committee of the New York Assembly, but its Senate counterpart, S135, passed 39-20 on January 21. It is expected to pass by a similar margin in the Assembly, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 103-47, and be signed into law by radically pro-abortion Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“This past November, New Yorkers made their voices loud and clear with the passage of Proposition 1. This landmark measure safeguarded the fundamental right to abortion access and enshrined equal rights and protections for everyone in our state constitution,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins declared on the passage of numerous pro-abortion measures including S135. “(T)his legislation reflects our unwavering dedication to protecting the health, dignity, and rights of every individual in our state.”

Thirteen states currently ban all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

In November 2024, New York voters approved Proposition 1, a so-called “Equal Rights Amendment” adding “sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy,” as protected classes to the state constitution’s “equal protection” clause.

