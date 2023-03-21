New York pro-life pregnancy center vandalized for second time in a year by pro-abortion extremists

AMHERST, New York (LifeSiteNews) — A CompassCare pro-life pregnancy resource center in Amherst, New York, was hit with pro-abortion graffiti last week, marking the second time in less than a year that the building has been targeted with vandalism following the June 2022 firebombing of the office.
On Thursday, vandals spray-painted the word “LIARS” in red on the Amherst, New York, CompassCare Pregnancy Service’s sign, Catholic News Agency (CNA) reported.
Pro-abortion activists and politicians often allege that pro-life pregnancy centers — which provide expectant moms with psychological and spiritual resources as well as needed supplies including formula, diapers, and strollers — are “fake clinics” that “lie” to moms experiencing crisis pregnancies by not promoting the murder of their preborn babies.
Antifa strikes CompassCare’s Buffalo office yet again. “There’s nothing Antifa can do to make us stop serving women and savings babies.” — CEO Rev. Jim Harden #ProLife #NoArrests #CompassCare pic.twitter.com/FGZSRLbwQ3
— CompassCare (@compasscare) March 16, 2023
Reacting to the news on Friday, New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney said she was “disgusted to learn” that the center “was criminally vandalized once again this week,” and called on “federal, state, & local law enforcement” to “work together to protect CompassCare & bring the perpetrators of both of the attacks on this pro-life center to justice.”
The Thursday property damage followed a June 7 firebombing of the building, in which vandals smashed windows in the reception room and nurses’ office, lit fires, and graffitied “Jane Was Here” on the building, CompassCare reported at the time.
In comments to CNA on Monday, CompassCare CEO Jim Harden said the language used in the recent vandalism of CompassCare’s property matches “Jane’s Revenge rhetoric.” Social media postings by the pro-life group also suggested the violence was perpetrated by far-left “Maoist Antifa” agitators.
A militant pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for vandalism and firebombings of pregnancy centers and churches across the country. The name “Jane’s Revenge” is a reference to the 1970s-era group “Jane’s Collective,” members of which were arrested for illegally providing abortions but then had their charges thrown out after the U.S. Supreme Court established a federal “right to abortion” in Roe v. Wade.
Last summer, following the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson case that resulted in the rollback of Roe v. Wade, Jane’s Revenge declared “open season” on pro-life organizations. The group vowed a “Night of Rage” if the Supreme Court eliminated the “right to abortion.”
While the promised summer of pro-abortion anger failed to materialize on quite the grand scale that had been predicted, activists have nonetheless perpetrated a bevy of attacks on pregnancy centers and Catholic churches.
With the tacit approval of the Biden administration, pro-abortionist activists also spent months protesting outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices. One activist traveled from California to Washington, D.C., with the intent of murdering conservative Catholic Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Last week, conservative nonprofit group CatholicVote reported that over 300 Catholic churches have been attacked and vandalized since the riots triggered by the death of George Floyd in the spring of 2020.
“The [George Floyd] riots started a wave of violence and vandalism against Catholic churches that only accelerated after the unrest died down,” the nonprofit reported, noting that the targeting of Catholic churches for political vandalism ramped up after the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson in May 2022.
According to the report, methods of violence against the churches have included arson, destruction (often decapitation) of statues, and even the theft and desecration of tabernacles containing the Holy Eucharist. Other recorded instances include the disruption of Masses or the blocking of church entrances by pro-abortion activists.
The wave of violence targeting pro-life centers and churches has been met with a lack of aggressive action by the pro-abortion Biden administration, leading conservative lawmakers to accuse the federal government of operating according to a double-standard with regard to abortion-related prosecutions.
To date, CNA pointed out, only two arrests have been made by the Biden Justice Department in relation to pro-abortion vandalism.