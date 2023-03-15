New York state leaders to host ‘family friendly’ drag queen event for children

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — New York’s attorney general, other state leaders, and LGBT activists are planning to host a drag event targeting families.

Democrat Attorney General Letitia James is joining forces with New York City’s main LGBT organization, known as The Center, to sponsor a “drag story hour” on Sunday, March 19. The event is advertised specifically for “families and children.”

“LGBTQ+ families with children are invited to join Attorney General James, drag storytellers, and city and state elected officials in a safe and affirming space,” reads a Twitter post from The Center.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, assemblymembers Deborah Glick, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Daniel O’Donnell, and Tony Simone, along with New York City council members Erik Bottcher, Tiffany Caban, Crystal Hudson, Shekar Krishnan, Chi Ossé, and Lynn Schulman, are listed as officials who support and plan to attend the event.

“My office is proud to host a Drag Story Hour read-a-thon on Sunday, March 19 from 11AM-3PM,” AG James wrote on Twitter. “We’re inviting families to join us at the @LGBTCenterNYC with @DragStoryHour, drag storytellers, community leaders, and elected officials.”

— Article continues below Petition — Perverted "Burlesque for Babies" drag shows should be made illegal Show Petition Text 9021 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition With Drag Queens now targeting babies in a quest to normalize their degeneracy, it's time for our lawmakers to ensure children in society are legally protected from this grooming. SIGN: Drag Shows for children must be outlawed Drag queens do sexual themed performances in front of a baby who then hands them cash tips with the mom’s help pic.twitter.com/ywEAFy5Uhg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 1, 2023 "Burlesque for Babies" is the latest depraved iteration of the Drag Queen Story Hours that have targeted children across the western world. This involves woke parents taking their babies and toddlers to watch grown men, invariably wearing high-heels, make-up and little else, dance inappropriately for attention, gratification, money and grooming. If you don't believe us, just watch what this pro-LGBT commentator has to say (WARNING - graphic content): This is nothing less than grooming - an attempt by perverted men to sexualize children with erotic dancing. SIGN & SHARE: Lawmakers must end the grooming of children by Drag Queens How else can we describe half-naked men “twerking” in front of babies, if not by calling it "grooming"? Aside from the degenerate men wanting to sexually perform for children, the other major culprits are of course the parents who bring their children to see them, tacitly endorsing the bondage outfits and overt perversion to allow these drag queens fulfill their sadomasochistic dreams with children. Any adult who wants to be naked, or close to naked, in front of children is an immediate threat to young people, which is why lawmakers must do everything to combat this degeneracy before it's normalized. Normalization is, of course, the goal of the LGBTQ movement, and that's why we have to push back now. SIGN: "Burlesque for Babies" and Drag shows for kids must be outlawed Please SHARE this petition with as many people as possible before we send it to your politicians. MORE INFORMATION: 'Perverted and depraved': Drag queen shows for babies in the UK draws widespread condemnation - LifeSiteNews Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

An Eventbrite page states that there will be four separate drag story hours during the event. Families “are welcome to attend one story hour or multiple.” The event’s description states that it “is best suited for children up to age 12.”

Additionally, “the event is proudly co-sponsored” by Drag Story Hour, the LGBTQ Center, Pride Center of Staten Island, Destination Tomorrow, Brooklyn Library, Queens Library, and the New York Public Library.

Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted an image of a flyer advertising the event, commenting that “our tax dollars are being used by government officials to fund and promote the sexualization of our children.”

New York AG Letitia James is holding a drag queen event for children along with a number of other elected officials. Our tax dollars are being used by government officials to fund and promote the sexualization of our children. pic.twitter.com/uyDUwaTqYX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2023

Similarly, Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik reacted to the event on her personal social media account, saying that it is an example of “Democrat run cities using tax dollars to groom kids.”

Democrat run cities using tax dollars to groom kids https://t.co/8qo1sypaBa — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 14, 2023

Political commentator Tim Pool shared similar sentiments with a single word: “groomers.”

The Center advertises various events and “services” for both families and children on its website, including counseling in an effort to “mak[e] all homes safe and affirming for LGBT youth.”

While controversy surrounding drag continues throughout the country, New York has proven to be one of the leading states in the promotion of the LGBT agenda. In June 2022, records showed that New York City had spent over $200,000 of taxpayer funds to enable drag events to take place within the public school system. Shortly after, the city’s Democrat Mayor Eric Adams received significant backlash for claiming that cross-dressing men performing as drag queens were responsible for “advancing a love of diversity, personal expression, and literacy that is core to what our city embraces.”

Attorney General James also has a history of pushing agendas that reject truth and destroy life. In 2020, she headed a legal battle against Texas for temporarily pausing abortions during COVID-19. Last week, James joined radical Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in sending a letter to executives at Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid, pressuring them to dispense abortion pills even in states with laws that restrict abortion.

READ

Parental backlash against drag shows for children is growing—and bringing legislation

Missouri AG calls for ban on drag queen shows in school curriculums: ‘No educational value’

Christian school students say they felt pressure to play along with drag show at chapel service

Share











