New York Times article celebrates ‘trans dads’ on Father’s Day

On Father's Day, the New York Times published a guest article titled 'To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The New York Times has continued its siege on family values, this time in an article promoting “trans dads.”

On Father’s Day, NYT published a guest article by a gender-confused female, “Zach” Ellams, which focused on the author’s interactions with her child and what it means to be a “trans dad.”

The article, titled “To My Daughter, My Gender Was Never Complicated,” was written in comic-strip form and included several illustrations which described conversations that Ellams’ daughter would have on the idea of “transgender dads.”

“How long did you have breasts for, Dad?” reads one illustration.

“How did you grow a mustache if you were a lady?” is another question asked by Ellams’ daughter.

Other illustrations explore the dangers surrounding transgender parenting and depict Ellams’ daughter expressing a desire to be “transgender” when she grows up.

“I want to grow a beard when I grow up,” Ellams’ daughter tells another child on a playground.

The other child replies, “You can’t grow a beard. You’re a girl,” to which Ellams’ daughter responds, “My dad did, and he was a girl.”

The New York Times has displayed a record of attacking traditional Christian values.

Last June, the Times published an article mocking Sean Duffy, secretary of the Department of Transportation and a practicing Catholic, for having a large family. Pro-abortion NYT writer Caroline Kitchener criticized the traditional roles in the Duffy family and even claimed Mrs. Duffy had more children because her professional career had failed.

In past years, NYT even mocked Our Lady in an article titled “Your Religious Values Are Not American Values.” The article berated American Christian values, featured a sacrilegious image of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and even blasphemed by using a lower case “g” in reference to the Christian God.

The NYT article drew plenty of backlash on social media, even from high profile political figures. Katie Miller, wife of Trump advisor Stephen Miller, took to X to criticize the article, likening it to indoctrination.

“The New York Times published cartoons about being a trans dad for Father’s Day,” wrote Miller. “This is how they envision corrupting our children.”

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