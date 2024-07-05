New York Times article attacks Christianity on Fourth of July, uses sacrilegious image of Our Lady

The New York Times published an article on the Fourth of July by ‘rationalist’ Pamela Paul titled ‘Your Religious Values Are Not American Values,’ smearing Christianity and the Bible and featuring a sacrilegious image of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The far-left New York Times published an op-ed by a Jewish “rationalist” attacking Christianity on the Fourth of July.

The anti-Christian article, titled “Your Religious Values Are Not American Values,” also featured a sacrilegious image of the Blessed Virgin Mary in an attempt to criticize “Christian nationalism.”

“Whenever a politician cites ‘Judeo-Christian values,’ I find it’s generally followed by something unsettling,” New York Times columnist Pamela Paul opined.

Paul was the editor of The New York Times Book Review from 2013 to 2022 and previously oversaw all New York Times book coverage, reflecting the widespread bias against Christianity at the Times, including among its high-level staff.

She bewailed a new Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms, which was endorsed by President Donald Trump, and Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ announcement that public schools in the state will teach the Bible in grades 5-12.

Paul decried the initiatives as “two flagrant instances” of promoting Christian values, claiming that “Republican officials introduced state laws that formalize precepts of the Christian nationalist movement.”

Public education in America included religious instruction as early as the colonial period, and Founding Fathers, including Presidents George Washington, John Adams, and James Madison, publicly encouraged Christianity and proclaimed days of thanksgiving and prayer, as did the Continental and Confederation Congresses.

Paul nevertheless complained that the moves by Louisiana and Oklahoma are “offensive to many,” including “rationalists” like herself.

“Many of us rationalists do have faith, but it’s in science or humanity, as disappointing as humanity can be,” she stated.

Americans have always overwhelmingly identified as Christian, and around 80 percent or more of residents in Louisiana and Oklahoma are Christians, according to Pew Research Center.

Paul noted that she supports the Ten Commandments’ prohibition on murder, though she did not say anything about its condemnations of adultery and lying, for example.

She also blasphemously referred to the Christian God with a lowercase “g” and employed standard atheist stock arguments to attack Christianity.

“For me, the Bible’s primary interest is in its historical and literary influence, a work whose stories and metaphors have permeated literature. But it’s also one that, throughout history, has inspired and abetted many of the world’s most violent and deadly wars,” she claimed.

In reality, the world’s deadliest, most genocidal regimes have largely been atheistic and materialist, including Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, Communist China, North Korea, the Khmer Rouge, and other Communist governments, which have been responsible for more than 100 million deaths.

The Catholic Church, in particular, has long served as a crucial bulwark against such tyrannical regimes.

