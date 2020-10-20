New Yorker journalist who smeared Kavanaugh suspended for exposing himself during company Zoom call

NEW YORK, October 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Jeffrey Toobin, a prominent journalist for The New Yorker and CNN’s chief legal analyst, has been suspended from the magazine after exposing and indecently touching himself on a video call.

According to Vice, Toobin had been on a Zoom video call with other key members of The New Yorker performing a simulation of the election when he inadvertently exposed himself masturbating to his colleagues.

Two people who were on the call with Toobin described what happened to Vice. After a break in the video conference, during which he appeared to be on a different call, “Toobin lowered the camera,” which resulted in exposing himself to all his colleagues on the call.

He later left the call and redialed back in shortly after. In a statement, Toobin said, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera … I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.”

He continued, “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin had previously trashed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process after unsubstantiated allegations of sexual abuse were made against Kavanaugh. In response to doubt being cast upon Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, Toobin said, “This is sickening to watch. I’m sorry. I just find this excruciating.”

He also claimed that the allegations of sexual abuse were legitimate, saying, “The idea that it’s all made up seems sort of preposterous at this point.”

A decade ago, Toobin was accused of offering a woman with whom he’d had an extramarital affair money to abort their child.