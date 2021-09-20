New York’s new governor wants Facebook to ‘curb the spread’ of the pro-life message

Burying and censoring the truth about life inside the womb, the corruption of the abortion industry, and the brutality of abortion is crucial for the profitable abortion industry to successfully convince women that their preborn children are not human beings.

(Live Action) – This week, the stranglehold of Big Tech on the pro-life message was demonstrated in more than one way. Google removed Live Action’s ads promoting abortion pill reversal in a clear act of discrimination, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul called for Facebook to censor “misinformation” about abortion, essentially asking the social media giant to censor the pro-life message.

Hochul to Zuckerberg: Step in to further limit pro-life message

As reported by The Blaze, Hochul wrote a letter to Facebook’s founder/chairman/CEO Mark Zuckerberg, requesting “information on any and all existing efforts to combat misinformation regarding abortion laws, procedures, and their availability.” She told him Facebook must “[t]ake additional action to curb the spread of this misinformation, as Facebook has with information related to COVID-19, vaccines, and voting rights.”

Hochul replaced disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after an investigation revealed he sexually harassed a number of women. After the Texas Heartbeat Act went into effect on September 1, she joined a pro-abortion Planned Parenthood rally in Brooklyn and spoke at a press conference in Central Park before the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument which honors pro-life women Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. She gestured to the “brave women” commemorated there as she called the Texas Heartbeat Act “grotesquely unfair” — failing to realize that the women who first fought for women’s rights in the U.S. were never seeking to include abortion as a right. They stood firmly against it.

“Each day, posts are liked and shared on your site that make false claims about abortion procedures and reproductive health legislation, and this misinformation has hit close to home,” Hochul told Zuckerburg. “An analysis of Facebook engagement between January 1 and March 20, 2019, found that four of the top 10 stories receiving the most engagement on the platform were articles about the New York State Reproductive Health Act from anti-choice news sources that misrepresented the bill.”

Hochul’s wishful thinking: Pro-lifers’ ‘horrific’ description of abortions ‘have no basis in reality’

She claimed that the pro-life articles “describe horrific procedures that have no basis in reality, cite entirely made-up studies, and purposefully inflate or misrepresent public health data.” She said pro-lifers want nothing more than to “control women’s bodies.”

This is, of course, false. Abortion procedures, especially the commonly used D&E second-trimester procedure, or dismemberment abortion, have been described by abortion workers themselves, saying that pulling the arms and legs off of babies is “violent,” “emotionally difficult,” and gave them “nightmares.” They have told how they must piece these babies back together to ensure all body parts are accounted for, causing emotional distress. These are words directly from the abortion workers themselves.

The Center for Medical Progress’s undercover videos showed in stomach-churning detail the truth about the identifiable parts of preborn children. Live Action’s Abortion Procedures videos, viewed millions of times, are narrated by former abortionist Anthony Levatino, who has testified under oath before Congress about the brutality of the abortions he used to commit.

Hochul is attempting a smear campaign against the pro-life movement in order to silence it completely, possibly motivated by the fact that the online war is being won by pro-lifers. NARAL admitted to this, which is why it decided to change its marketing strategy to focus more on reaching people online. But never content to merely share the stage of information and ideas, the pro-abortion movement’s goal is to shut out all dissension that does not mesh with its “safe abortion” mantra and “clump of cells” rhetoric.

Hochul vaguely and broadly refers to alleged “made-up studies,” while former abortion workers have admitted that pro-abortion groups lied about how many women actually died from illegal abortion prior to Roe v. Wade in order to sway public opinion in favor of legalization. Industry leader Planned Parenthood has helped to perpetuate these lies. These groups have also purposefully misconstrued their own data.

For example, the much-touted Turnaway Study has been repeatedly debunked, yet abortion proponents continue to use the heavily-flawed study to claim women who are unable to access abortion suffer. In truth, the study’s own data showed that the majority of women who were denied abortions were glad they were prevented from aborting their babies, according to follow-up data collection.

The abortion industry also presents data in a misleading way to the American people; for example, the industry claims the majority of Americans want abortion to remain legal, but when the data is reviewed properly, it shows that the majority of Americans want abortion legal but restricted to the first trimester — a result that does not square with the position of pro-abortion advocates in the U.S.

Burying and censoring the truth about life inside the womb, the corruption of the abortion industry, and the brutality of abortion is crucial for the profitable abortion industry to successfully convince women that their preborn children are not human beings. The pro-life community exists to help women choose life and then help them to care for their babies, help them leave difficult relationships, help them earn their degrees, and help them build better lives — without taking someone else’s.

Hochul considers herself “enlightened” regarding “respect for women’s bodies.” But where is the respect for the women who have suffered from the effects of abortion — both physical and emotional — and for the lives of preborn children, whose bodies have been tossed in dumpsters and even (horrifyingly) burned for heat?

Americans are learning the truth about abortion thanks to social media. As this continues, abortion ideologues like Hochul will continue to try to silence that message.

