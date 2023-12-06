New Zealand whistleblower who leaked data linking COVID jabs to excess deaths faces 7 years in prison

New Zealand police ‘busted in the door’ of whistleblower Barry Young’s house and ‘trashed the place’ before later surrounding his vehicle and dragging him out. ‘It was like the Gestapo, honestly, it was awful,’ he said.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (LifeSiteNews) — A whistleblower who published alleged government data about excess deaths and their relation to the COVID jabs has been arrested and faces up to seven years in prison.

Barry Young, a data analyst and, until recently, an employee at the New Zealand public health agency Te Whatu Ora, was arrested and charged with “accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes,” 1news reported.

Shortly after being released from jail on bail, Young gave an interview to InfoWars host Alex Jones, in which he detailed his arrest. The whistleblower said that eight policemen arrived at his house while he was not home, “busted in the door,” and “thrashed the place,” apparently searching for evidence. When Young arrived at the scene in his car, the policemen surrounded his vehicle, dragged him out, put handcuffs on him, and took him away in a police car.

“It was like the Gestapo, honestly, it was awful,” Young recalled.

Young was greeted by cheering supporters when he arrived in Wellington District Court to face his charges. According to The National Desk, Young could face up to seven years in prison for his offense.

A few days before his arrest, a video featuring Young and Liz Gunn, the leader of the NZ Loyal Party and outspoken critic of the COVID shots, was published on Rumble. In the video, Young shows data that he says he acquired from a government database that points to a correlation between excess deaths and the COVID jabs.

Young highlighted several tables to demonstrate a link between excess deaths in New Zealand and the rollout of the COVID jab campaign. According to official government data, over 90% of New Zealanders over the age of 12 have received the COVID shots.

In one of the tables, Young pointed out specific batches of the COVID-19 jabs that were related to an exceptionally high death count. According to this data, between 4.52% and 21.38% of recipients of these batches have died since getting the shots. Young explained that the underlying mortality rate should only be 0.75%, meaning that it would be expected that around 0.75% of people have died of various causes since receiving the jab. According to the whistleblower, these batches were administrated across all age groups, so mortality rates above 0.75% are cause for concern.

At the bottom of the table, Young stated that “Chances of these batches not being a Killer are 100 billion to one!” highlighting that it would be highly improbable that the high number of deaths is just a coincidence.

Gov’t attacks Young as a ‘conspiracy theorist’ but doesn’t say his data is misrepresented

Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa has attacked Young, claiming, “What this individual is trying to claim about vaccines is completely wrong and ill-informed, and their comments demonstrate this.” Even though the data was anonymized, which Apa admitted, the health officials still used the privacy protection of individuals as a pretense to seek an injunction to prevent “any publication of the data.” The government agency was granted that injunction, which has already been used to “have information taken down from an overseas website,” Apa said.

The government executives confirmed that Young had “worked in the health system for a number of years” and had been “authorised to access data as part of his work.”

Health Minister Shane Reti told the New Zealand Herald that “there are many conspiracy theorists out there” in response to the whistleblower’s claims.

However, attorney Jeff Childers, who commented on the response by the government officials, noted that while they generically accused Young of spreading “misinformation,” they “do NOT claim that Young’s data is fake, altered, compromised, or misrepresented in any way” and that it could therefore be understood that the data is legitimate.

Excess deaths linked to dangerous COVID jabs in other countries

In the video published on Rumble, Young said, “If it’s happening here [in New Zealand], I guarantee it’s happening everywhere.”

There has indeed been a massive increase in excess deaths in many countries around the world since the COVID shot rollouts, especially in highly-jabbed regions and in young people who would typically not be expected to die in large numbers at their age. Many critics of the mainstream COVID narrative, like British MP Andrew Bridgen, have credibly argued that the COVID jabs have to be responsible for this sudden increase in excess deaths.

Multiple studies have found that COVID-19 shots increase the risk of heart inflammation, including a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-sponsored study that concedes that the jab increases the risk of myocarditis in children. Another FDA-funded study showed that the COVID shot increases the risk of strokes in the elderly.

Multiple young and otherwise healthy people have suddenly died after receiving the COVID shots, like an eight-year-old Israeli boy who was featured in a COVID jab commercial and later died of a heart attack.

