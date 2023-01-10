Newborn baby saved in Florida thanks to fire station’s safe haven box

'After experiencing our first surrendered child, it's clear that this resource saves lives,' the local fire chief said.

(LifeSiteNews) – A fire department in Florida is celebrating the first use of its Safe Haven Baby Boxes to give a newborn baby a chance at life, illustrating yet another option available to unexpected or otherwise-struggling mothers tempted to consider abortion.

Local NBC affiliate WESH-2 reported that the child was placed in the Baby Box at Ocala Fire Rescue, which is the first fire department in Florida to host a box and one of 134 across the nation. The Safe Haven Baby Box was founded by pro-life activist Monica Kelsey after learning she had been conceived in rape yet her mother chose life.

The boxes are designed for mothers to securely and anonymously deliver babies to a safe place where they will be taken by professionals for care and placement with a willing family. They are equipped with heating, cooling, and a silent alarm for medical attention.

“After experiencing our first surrendered child, it’s clear that this resource saves lives. Knowing that Ocala’s Safe Haven Baby Boxes just saved a life is our greatest reward,” Ocala Fire Rescue Chief Clint Welborn said.

“We are so proud of this selfless parent who has lovingly surrendered their infant via a Baby Box over the holiday!” Kelsey added in a statement. “We are so happy this community was prepared for this situation. We know this baby will be so loved by an adoptive family and we are so thrilled to be a part of protecting infants from abandonment.”

While the exact details vary, each state has a safe haven law under which mothers who have decided they are unwilling or unable to raise their babies can leave them at certain locations, such as fire stations, hospitals, or police stations, without fear of legal punishment. The option undercuts some of the most commonly invoked rationalizations for abortion: the difficulty, expense, and career or educational impact of raising a child.

More information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes, including their exact locations across America, can be found at the organization’s website. More information about safe haven laws, resources, and other types of safe haven locations can be found at the website of the National Safe Haven Alliance.

