Newborn girl found in safe haven baby box at Indiana fire station

'We want the mother involved to know that this infant will be taken care of, will be loved, and will have a great life,' the Schererville Fire Department promised.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

SCHERERVILLE, Indiana (LifeSiteNews) — Firefighters discovered a newborn in the Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box that allows parents a place to leave children they are unable to care for.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 5, the newborn girl was placed in the Safe Haven Baby Box beside the Schererville Fire Department.

“Just a little over a year after its dedication, the Safe Haven Baby Box at our Fire Station #2 was put to use last night,” a Facebook post read.

“A newborn infant girl was safely surrendered Tuesday morning July 5th. The newborn was checked out by our Paramedics and taken to a local hospital for precautionary evaluation,” it added.

“We want the mother involved to know that this infant will be taken care of, will be loved, and will have a great life,” the post promised.

The Indiana Safe Haven Law permits a parent to “safely and anonymously surrender a healthy infant under 30 days of age without fear of criminal prosecution.” After being evaluated at the hospital, Indiana Department of Child Services will take custody of the baby.

Accordingly, Indiana has nearly 90 Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the state to help families unable to care for their babies. Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, New Mexico, and Arizona also have boxes dedicated to saving babies.

These boxes will become especially important as new pro-life legislation will likely lead to an increase in births as the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of nationwide abortion-on-demand and once again allows states to protect unborn life from the moment of conception.

In Indiana, a ban on dismemberment abortion took effect on July 8 after a federal judge lifted an injunction placed on the law in 2019.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Republican lawmakers have said they plan to address abortion during a legislative session that was supposed to begin July 6 but has been postponed to July 25. A total or near-total ban is expected.

Around 10 states have totally banned abortions while many others have drastically limited access as more states follow suit. As LifeSiteNews reported, since Friday morning, clinics have ceased abortions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Abortions initially stopped in Utah and Louisiana but have resumed this week due to recent court orders.

Meanwhile, pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have faced violence, vandalism and even arson in the wake of the pro-life ruling. The violence appears to have no clear end in sight, with the Department of Homeland Security predicting that terrorist attacks could continue “for weeks” after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Share











