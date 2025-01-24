News

Newly pardoned Joan Andrews Bell joins tens of thousands at DC March for Life

Pro-life crowds flood Washington, D.C., for the 52nd March for Life, calling for an end to abortion and to promote the culture of life.
Joan and Chris Bell with John-Henry WestenLifeSiteNews

(LifeSiteNews) — Newly pardoned Joan Andrews Bell has joined the tens of thousands of pro-lifers in Washington, D.C., today for the 52nd annual March for Life.

Bell is attending alongside her husband Chris Bell. She was freed from prison following President Trump’s official pardon of the 23 pro-life rescuers in jail.

2025 March for Life (LifeSiteNews)
Despite Roe v. Wade having been overturned in 2022, pro-lifers know they still have to put pressure on their local and state governments to implement laws to protect the lives of the innocent pre-born and to help build the culture of life in America and around the world.

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen is on the ground in D.C. to join the march.

Marchers were addressed by President Donald Trump via video. Vice President JD Vance spoke on stage at the grounds of the Washington Monument for the pre-march rally.

2025 March for Life (LifeSiteNews)
LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen interviews Joan Andrews Bell, March for Life, Washington, D.C., January 24, 2025 (LifeSiteNews)
Joan Andrews Bell (middle) with husband Chris (left) and John-Henry Westen, March for Life, Washington, D.C., January 24, 2025 (LifeSiteNews)
John-Henry Westen receiving a blessing from Father Fidelis Moscinski, March for Life, Washington, D.C., January 24, 2025 (LifeSiteNews)

