Newly pardoned Joan Andrews Bell joins tens of thousands at DC March for Life

(LifeSiteNews) — Newly pardoned Joan Andrews Bell has joined the tens of thousands of pro-lifers in Washington, D.C., today for the 52nd annual March for Life.

Bell is attending alongside her husband Chris Bell. She was freed from prison following President Trump’s official pardon of the 23 pro-life rescuers in jail.

Despite Roe v. Wade having been overturned in 2022, pro-lifers know they still have to put pressure on their local and state governments to implement laws to protect the lives of the innocent pre-born and to help build the culture of life in America and around the world.

LifeSiteNews Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen is on the ground in D.C. to join the march.

AMAZING group of people here to March for LIFE! @LilaGraceRose pic.twitter.com/eVGDr0iM1H — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) January 24, 2025

Marchers were addressed by President Donald Trump via video. Vice President JD Vance spoke on stage at the grounds of the Washington Monument for the pre-march rally.

A full list of events for the 2025 March for Life can be found HERE.

