Newly released Epstein docs reveal fund scheme with Bill Gates, ties to Peter Thiel and Wendi Murdoch

New findings have come to light showing Jeffrey Epstein attempted to get JPMorgan involved in an elite donor fund that could be used by Bill Gates, among other revelations.

(LifeSiteNews) — Files newly released by the Daily Mail reveal late child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s ties with tech investor Peter Thiel and media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s former wife, Wendi, as well as a fund scheme by Epstein that was to involve Bill Gates and JPMorgan, all after Epstein’s 2008 conviction of procuring a child for prostitution.

The Daily Mail shared on Monday findings from Epstein’s calendar and emails that show the financier and sex criminal attempted to use his friendship with Prince Andrew to convince big bank JPMorgan to allow himself to serve as a liaison for wealthy clients with a “checkered past.” The files also show Epstein had an association with David Blaine, and that he had a closer relationship with Woody Allen than was previously known.

Among the documents’ most significant revelations are former plans by Epstein to persuade JPMorgan to work with Gates on an elite fund in which donors would contribute $100 million each. In April 2011, Gates was scheduled for a dinner with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Jes Staley, who at the time was the head of JPMorgan’s investment bank.

JPMorgan Chase Bank has recently been embroiled in controversy regarding its scandalous ties with Epstein, after the U.S. Virgin Islands sued the bank for having “facilitated and sustained” Epstein’s expansive sex trafficking network. The legal complaint cites messages Epstein exchanged with Staley, who led a JPMorgan division that catered to extremely wealthy clients, in which the two referred to presumed sex-trafficked girls by individual Disney princess names.

In an email to Staley and senior banker Mary Erdoes shared Monday by the Daily Mail, Epstein proposed a means by which potential investors who had a shady past and were hesitant to use a bank seen as a “quasi US govt arm” could be leveraged.

He suggested the possibility of anonymous giving while maintaining donors’ membership in the elite “club.”

“I am also aware JPM has a colorful array of clients so a client relationship is much less problematic than an institutional joint venture,” he wrote to Staley and Erdoes.

“This will be very HIGH profile … it will be the most exclusive of clubs,” Epstein wrote in another email.

Touting his relationship with Prince Andrew, Epstein offered himself as an intermediary who would prime the clients.

Epstein described it this way: “I cook it slowly, adding various ingredients, almost fully cook it and then want to turn it over to you.”

Epstein suggested the fund would serve as a useful alternative to what may be the well-established Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, claiming in an August 2011 email that the fund would “Allow Bill (Gates) to have access to higher quality people, investment, allocation, governance without upsetting either his marriage or the current sensitivities of the current foundation employees.”

In October 2011, Epstein said the fund talks were “not going well,” claiming at one point that Gates was “terribly frustrated” with the discussions.

“At one point Epstein emailed Staley and Erdoes to complain that Gates is the ‘only person who counts,’” the Daily Mail shared.

The plans never came to fruition. However, Epstein continued to have multiple meetings with Gates over the next few years. In October 2013, Epstein scheduled a dinner for Gates. The next year, the two had a Skype call, and in September 2014, Gates met with Epstein in New York City several times.

The schedule shows they planned to meet with billionaire Tom Pritzker, executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, on September 8 at the Park Hyatt hotel in Manhattan. That day, Epstein and Gates had also planned to meet with billionaire investors Leon Black and Mort Zuckerman, as well as former Obama White House counsel Kathy Ruemmler.

They were to later have dinner at Gates’ New York home with Melinda Gates, and some political personages including former Prime Minister of Norway Thorbjorn Jagland, Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød Larsen, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and his wife, and Epstein’s former girlfriend Eva Dubin and her daughter Celina.

The evening “is thought to have been the only time” Melinda met Epstein,” the Daily Mail noted. Melinda later claimed she had “nightmares” about the evening and thought Epstein was “evil personified.”

The plans also say that “Richard Branson may join the dinner,” referring to the British business magnate who founded Virgin Group, which now controls over 400 companies in different fields.

A spokeswoman for Branson was not able to comment on whether he ever met Epstein.

One email shows that Epstein had planned a March 2, 2010 meeting with “Dimon,” an apparent reference to JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman has denied that any meeting between Dimon and Epstein ever took place.

Peter Thiel

The findings shared by the Daily Mail reveal that Epstein had connections with PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel.

Epstein had planned several meetings with Thiel in close succession in 2014, when Thiel was on the board of Facebook, was leading the venture capital firm Founders Fund, and was chairman of analytics company Palantir, which was founded with CIA funding and is used by the U.S. Intelligence Community and the U.S. Department of Defense.

On September 12, the two had dinner at Epstein’s New York residence together with Woody Allen, according to the schedule.

The next day, they met from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., after which Bill Burns, current director of the CIA and then-deputy secretary of state, joined them for an hour.

The day following, Epstein planned a lunch that “maybe Peter Thiel” would join, and they were scheduled to have lunch together the next week, with Thiel’s personal assistant and their number noted.

Wendi Murdoch

Epstein’s files reveal that the sex criminal and financier had ties with Wendi Murdoch while she was still married to Rupert Murdoch, who owns hundreds of news outlets worldwide including Fox News, the UK’s The Sun and The Times, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post in the U.S., and Sky News Australia.

A September 27, 2012 entry said she would “possibly stop by” at 9 p.m., and there is mention of a “Wendi” on November 6, 2010, but without further details.

Wendi Murdoch would go on to divorce her husband Rupert in 2013, after 14 years of marriage.

The possible meeting with Wendi is the strongest known connection Epstein has to Rupert Murdoch.

Woody Allen

While film director Woody Allen’s friendship with Epstein has already been made public knowledge, the “trove” of recently shared documents sheds light on how close the two were, showing that they sometimes met multiple times each month.

Epstein had dinners with Allen and his wife Soon-Yi, made notes to attend a screening of one of Allen’s films, and was joined by Allen at Epstein’s own residences all across the country: from his New Mexico ranch, to his New York townhouse, to his Palm Beach mansion.

Jes Staley

Epstein’s calendar and emails further reveal the extent of his relationship with Jes Staley, who was former CEO of JPMorgan’s exclusive investment bank, and went on to become CEO of British bank Barclays in 2015, until he resigned in 2021 under a probe into whether he mischaracterized his association with Epstein.

Documents show the two met at least 31 times from 2010 to 2015, “many of which were after work hours at 6 pm or 7 pm,” the Daily Mail noted.

Staley joined high ranking government officials with Epstein, having met him for dinner in April 2011 along with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and having joined former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and others for dinner at Epstein’s house in April 2013.

In March 2015, Staley emailed Epstein from the Caribbean island St. Bart’s, informing him that she wanted to speak with Epstein “about her future.”

“Columbia (University) confirmed they want her to get her degree July 1st. So please save the date. You need to be there,” Staley wrote.

The Daily Mail has noted that several references to “white wine” in Epstein’s appointments with Staley appear they could be a code word.

On May 29, 2012, Epstein’s scheduler noted that Staley was to arrive at 6.30 p.m. and wrote: “Reminder to have a bottle of the wine for Jes chilled and ready to go!” adding that one of Epstein’s housekeepers had to “confirm back re this.”

“On January 7, 2014, one of Epstein’s assistants emailed him with the subject: “Snacks for Today,” writing, “Do you have any specific requests for your appointments with Rothschild which Jes may be joining. We will have jes’ wine on hand.”

A reference to “white wine” was made in an email from Staley to Epstein shared in the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for having “facilitated and sustained” Jeffrey Epstein’s expansive sex trafficking network.”

On November 1, 2009, while Epstein was still in prison for procuring a minor for prostitution and having sex with a minor, Staley emailed him from the Caribbean.

‘So when all hell breaks lo[o]se, and the world is crumbling, I will come here, and be at peace. Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine. This is an amazing place. Truly amazing. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound,” Staley wrote.

In December 2008, Epstein wrote to Staley: “You were with Larry, and I had to put up with … ” and attached a picture of a young woman redacted in the court filing.

“Don’t tell me, a French wine,” Staley responded.

Epstein replied, “Always thoughts of alcohol.”

The lawsuit also shows that Epstein exchanged messages with Staley referring to sex-trafficked girls by individual Disney princess names.

In July 2010, Staley sent an email to Epstein, saying, “Maybe they’re tracking u? That was fun. Say hi to Snow White.”

Epstein asked, “[W]hat character would you like next?”

When Staley said “Beauty and the Beast,” Epstein replied, “[W]ell, one side is available.”

David Blaine, Chris Rock, Pablos Holman

Among the famous people who have been revealed to have had a relationship with Epstein are David Blaine, an American illusionist and extreme performer.

Epstein’s schedule shows that in June 2013, Blaine was to “stop by toward the end” of a dinner with the futurist and inventor Pablos Holman, who has been featured on the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s website, and a “Jessica Joffe,” apparently an actress, according to the Daily Mail.

Holman told the Daily Mail by phone that he knew Blaine and called Epstein the ‘most toxic thing in the whole world’.

“Even if there was a dinner, I probably wouldn’t want to say anything about it,” Holman said.

Blaine had planned to attend a dinner with Epstein along with Woody Allen, Jeff Koons and his wife Justine in September 2013, and again was scheduled to join a January 2014 dinner hosted by Epstein with Allen and Staley. The calendar indicated that “maybe Chris Rock” would attend, in reference to the highly prominent, award-winning comedian and actor.

“A source close to Rock said that he did not attend the dinner,” while admitting Rock was friendly with Allen, reported the Daily Mail.

Epstein’s calendar included a reminder that “David Blaine’s birthday is April 4,” with the next day reading, “TBD with David Blaine.”

Other high-profile acquaintances of Epstein

Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who was named a Young Global Leader by the WEF in 2010, was scheduled to “stay” with Epstein in September 2013, with his calendar noting, “Princess Mette to arrive today and stay until Thur Sep 26.”

A Norwegian palace spokesman for the princess, Guri Varpe, said Princess Mette-Marit was on a business visit to New York to attend a panel about AIDS with the head of Unilever, Paul Polman, and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of UN Women.

She was also said to have attended the annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative, “Bill Clinton’s philanthropic endeavor which Epstein is said to have helped to start,” the Daily Mail noted.

Varpe denied, however, that the princess actually stayed with Epstein, saying that she actually stayed at the Sonder Chambers Hotel in Manhattan.

Princess Mette-Marit has previously admitted meeting Epstein several times, claiming that she would “never have had anything to do with Epstein if I had been aware of the seriousness of his criminal acts.”

Epstein had also planned to meet with former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik for breakfast, with LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, according to The Wall Street Journal, and with Napster founder Sean Parker.

A source close to Parker told the Daily Mail that the meeting “never happened” despite its being scheduled.

Epstein documents recently shared by The Wall Street Journal showed that Epstein had scheduled meetings with then-deputy secretary of state and current CIA director William Burns, as well as with former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, chief executive of the Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild Group Ariane de Rothschild, professor and political activist Noam Chomsky, and Bard College president Leon Botstein, among other prominent figures.

