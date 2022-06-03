Newly-released Pfizer docs reveal over 82% of pregnant women who took COVID jab lost their babies

(Operation Rescue) – A recently released confidential document reveals that a startling majority of in utero babies died after pregnant women were injected with the Pfizer vaccine.
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) requested documents related to vaccine licensing via a Freedom of Information Act Request, then sued the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In early January 2022, a federal judge ordered the FDA to incrementally release the documents it had claimed would take decades to process. PHMPT has posted Pfizer’s confidential documents as they have become available.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
**Photo: Travis Akers' Twitter photo of all-gay helicopter crew**
In the most recent release, on May 2, 2022, a document titled “reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf’ disclosed on page 12 that by February 8, 2021, 270 women had received the mRNA injection during pregnancy. But 238 cases were apparently not followed (“no outcome provided”). Therefore, the pregnancy outcomes for those women are unknown.
*Note that two different outcomes were reported for twins, and both were counted.
The fact that 88% of the pregnant women injected were not followed throughout their pregnancies is notable since 124 of the 270 pregnant women had some type of adverse reaction (49 nonserious, 75 serious) according to page 12 of the same document.
Among those 34 pregnancies that are known, the report indicates that 28 babies died either in utero or upon birth. Only one outcome was reported as normal, and the remaining five were reported as “pending.”
In analyzing Pfizer’s own data, it is clear that 82% – 97% of the documented pregnancy outcomes resulted in death. (The 15-point variation is dependent on the final outcome of those in the “outcome pending” category.)
“This report confirms information we released last year,” said Operation Rescue president Troy Newman. “We look forward to seeing some kind of accountability put in place for those responsible for hiding this crucial data from the public.”
See Operation Rescue’s previous coverage on pregnancy issues related to COVID-19 vaccines:
- Whistleblower reveals pregnancy complications
- Whistleblowers and other experts warn of increased risk of infertility
- Bombshell interview with COVID 19 Task Force Whistleblower – Warns of Vaccine Risks to Pregnant Women
