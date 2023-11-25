Newly released surveillance videos are allowing Americans to see what really happened on Jan. 6

For the first time, Americans have an opportunity to see for themselves what happened on Jan. 6, not just what Democrats on Nancy Pelosi's partisan committee investigating that day decided to show.

(WND News Center) — A multitude of reports have been coming out since the House Subcommittee on Oversight recently announced that surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol during that Jan. 6, 2021, protest-turned-riot was being made available to the public.

The website for the videos is linked here.

And, reports have documented that in some cases officers are seen standing idly by as demonstrators peacefully walked through the building.

The video confirms the weaponry used by the protesters mostly involved cameras, selfie sticks and flags.

But it wasn’t all like that.

One video posted online shows officers shooting a tear-gas grenade. And while it was aimed at the crowd, the winds apparently blew the gas back onto officers, leaving them scrambling for air and coughing.

It also likely triggered the crowd to move, too, as the gas swept across the concrete plaza at the Capitol.

See it (Be aware of offensive language through):

🚨MASSIVE J6 DISCOVERY🚨 Timelapse video of the West Side of the Capitol shows the crowd move past police lines at 2:27 PM EST You know what happened at 2:26 PM? Bodycam footage shows a cop shooting a tear gas grenade *into police lines* causing them to retreat for air Watch! pic.twitter.com/NeCiNY3VqR — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 23, 2023

The social media user who posted it explained, “Timelapse video of the West Side of the Capitol shows the crowd move past polices lines at 2:27 PM EST. You know what happened at 2:26 PM? Bodycam footage shows a cop shooting a tear gas grenade *into police lines* causing them to retreat for air.”

Another video reveals protesters being fired upon by police with no warning. The video is graphic, and again includes offensive language throughout:

Look at all this early J6 footage @TuckerCarlson could show the world, but won’t. His producer @gregg_re and his team at Fox were given all of this last year. #J6CoverUp J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did. pic.twitter.com/xNNsB8XfBy — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) September 6, 2023

The poster said, “J6 protestors were fired upon with NO warning. USCP Chief Waldow lied saying he gave warnings but never did.”

It records officers demanding, “more f****** munitions,” and telling each other to “F******* shoot them!”

“Shoot! Shoot!” an officer is telling another.

