Newsom attacks conservatives for boycotting corporations that promote radical LGBT agenda

The far-left California governor made the remarks in a May 31 tweet characterizing the recent conservative wins in the cultural space as a 'boycott binge' and a 'cancel crusade' aimed at 'trying to eliminate the existence of minority communities.'

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) — The success of conservatives’ recent boycotts against corporations that promote radical LGBT ideology has attracted the notice of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The vehemently pro-abortion, pro-LGBT governor on Wednesday attacked conservatives engaging in the boycotts, accusing them of taking part in a “full-throated purge effort” and “trying to eliminate the existence of minority communities.”

Newsom made the remarks in a May 31 tweet characterizing the recent conservative wins in the cultural space as a “boycott binge” and a “cancel crusade.”

“There is a full-throated purge effort going on here by the far-right that we have not seen for decades,” said the California governor, who has frequently attempted to provoke a response from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by accusing him of “book banning” for his moves to cull radical sexual and racial materials from public school classrooms.

DeSantis has shrugged off the allegations of “book banning” as a “hoax,” noting that his efforts have helped parents gain control over classroom curricula and protected children from inappropriate content.

Let’s take a moment to talk about this. There is a full-throated purge effort going on here by the far-right that we have not seen for decades. They are on a boycott binge and cancel crusade, trying to eliminate the existence of minority communities. Burning Flags. Banning… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2023

“Burning Flags. Banning Books. We have seen this before,” Newsom continued in the tweet. “And it’s happening everywhere, all across the country.”

According to Newsom, the term “woke” is “just another a [sic] dog whistle.” The phrase “dog whistle” is frequently used by leftists to describe political slogans like “law and order” and “tough on crime,” which they argue subtly promote or reinforce racist attitudes.

The comments from Newsom, who has made noticeable moves toward a potential presidential bid despite denying that he intends to run in 2024, come after conservatives have begun putting up major wins on the political scoreboard following high-profile boycotts against corporations that have promoted radical LGBT ideology.

As LifeSiteNews has extensively reported, beer brand Bud Light has suffered a massive and ongoing collapse in sales after its ill-fated decision to honor divisive transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney with a beer can featuring his likeness. Conservatives have viewed the results as a major success.

Hard on the heels of the Bud Light blow-up, major box-store Target has also lost billions of dollars in stock value after conservatives reacted to its highly controversial LGBT Pride merchandise, including a “tuck-friendly” swimsuit, pro-LGBT selections for children and babies, and some items created by designer “Erik” Carnell, who also sells explicitly satanic and pro-violence items.

Target subsequently chose to pull items created by Carnell as well as push “Pride” displays to the back of some stores.

In response, Newsom at the time accused Target’s CEO of “selling out the LGBTQ+ community.”

“CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage,” Newsom remarked ironically. “This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country.”

Meanwhile, Newsom isn’t averse to promoting boycotts against companies that don’t line up with his ideology.

In March, he said California would stop “doing business” with pharmacy giant Walgreens after the chain announced it wouldn’t dispense abortion drugs in 21 states that had warned the corporation it would be violating state law by providing the lethal drugs.

However, by April, California officials appeared to have walked back the threat to boycott the company. California Healthline pointed out the state’s boycott would likely run afoul of federal law since “California is legally bound to continue doing business with Walgreens through the state’s massive Medicaid program,” according to experts in health law.

“California has no intention of taking any action that would violate federal Medicaid requirements, or that could undermine access for low-income individuals,” California Department of Health Care Services spokesman Tony Cava said, according to Live Action.

