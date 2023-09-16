Newsom signs law ending California’s travel ban to Republican states opposing LGBT agenda

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) — Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law earlier this week to repeal California’s yearslong ban on state funded travel to conservative states with laws that oppose the LGBT agenda.

On Wednesday, the governor signed SB 447, which nullifies a 2016 law prohibiting taxpayer funded travel to states that planned to enact or already enacted legislation that Newsom’s team deemed “discriminatory” of individuals who identify as “LGBT.” At least 26 states were on the list.

READ: Gov. Newsom visits Montana after banning publicly funded travel to the ‘anti-LGBT’ state

The measure to repeal the ban passed the Democrat-controlled California Senate 31-6 on Tuesday, prior to receiving Newsom’s signature on Wednesday.

Although the 2016 law was passed as a statement of defiance against conservative states, Newsom said that the new legislation “helps California’s message of acceptance, equality and hope reach the places where it is most needed.” He also cited “a rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ [sic] hate.”

In addition to repealing the travel ban — which included taxpayer funded trips initiated by state agencies — SB 447 enacts what is known as the Building and Reinforcing Inclusive, Diverse, Gender-Supportive Equity or BRIDGE Project.

According to the bill language, “the purpose of the BRIDGE Project is to raise public awareness and promote civil rights and antidiscrimination through education, advertising, and marketing activities.”

It will allow for statewide media campaigns as well as collaborations with local nonprofits, using state funds and donations to promote “inclusivity” and “equality” in line with the LGBT agenda. Though it lifts the travel restrictions, the legislation also emphasizes that no state employee can be required to travel to conservative states with laws that do not defend the agenda in the same ways that California does.

“This act is an urgency statute necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety within the meaning of Article IV of the California Constitution and shall go into immediate effect,” the bill reads.

READ: Republican states are cracking down on America’s horrific transgender mutilation crisis

SB 447 is not the first piece of pro-LGBT legislation enacted by Newsom. Specifically, his efforts have proven to jeopardize parental rights and the safety of gender-confused children. In January, he signed a law establishing the Golden State as a “sanctuary” for gender-confused teenagers, inviting them to California to obtain mutilating hormones and surgery if one or both of their parents is resistant to the idea.

Newsom’s team has also been involved in the defunding of a Christian church and preschool for its opposition to the LGBT agenda, which is being pushed in California schools despite cases of students revolting against it.

Another bill that has passed the legislature and awaits Newsom’s signature would require parents to “affirm” their child’s gender confusion or face penalties and potential loss of custody.

There are currently no restrictions on hormonal or surgical intervention for gender-confused minors in California.

