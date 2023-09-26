Newsom signs off on LGBT laws after vetoing bill punishing parents who don’t affirm trans ideology

The California governor signed a slate of pro-LGBT bills just a day after drawing backlash for vetoing a law that would have required judges to consider whether parents ‘affirm’ their child’s gender confusion in custody disagreements.

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed a slate of pro-LGBT laws just after vetoing a controversial measure that critics warned could allow the state to remove children from parents who refuse to affirm their gender confusion.

The bills that Newsom signed are aimed at promoting LGBT ideology, including a measure to require courts to keep children’s requests to change their gender on documents confidential, The Sacramento Bee reported.

One of the bills would force public schools to provide at least one bathroom accessible to both sexes and another would require the establishment of a statewide task force in order “to identify the needs of LGBTQ students and implement supportive policies,” the outlet noted. Still another measure would set “deadlines for schoolteachers and staff to undergo LGBTQ cultural competency training.”

“California is proud to have some of the most robust laws in the nation when it comes to protecting and supporting our LGBTQ+ community, and we’re committed to the ongoing work to create safer, more inclusive spaces for all Californians,” Newsom said in a statement.

“These measures will help protect vulnerable youth, promote acceptance, and create more supportive environments in our schools and communities,” he said.

Newsom’s decision to sign the laws came after he drew outrage from the left on Friday for vetoing AB 957, a highly controversial bill that critics warned could have authorized the state to remove children from the homes of parents who refused to “affirm” their gender confusion.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, AB 957, authored by Rep. Lori Wilson, would have altered Section 3011 of the California Family Code to require judges to consider whether or not parents “affirm” a child’s “transgender” identity as one of the factors in the consideration of custody disagreements.

The Washington Free Beacon noted that the vaguely worded new amendment sparked worries that “non-affirmation” would be regarded in the Golden State “as abuse.”

On Saturday, Wilson said she was “extremely disappointed” by Newsom’s decision to scrap the measure.

“I know the Governor’s record. He’s been a champion for the LGBTQ+ community for years and even before it was popular to do so,” she said. “However, on this point, the Governor and I disagree on the best way to protect [‘transgender, gender-diverse, and intersex’] kids.”

Like Wilson, Democratic Sen. Scott Weiner — who previously defended “drag queen story hours” and pushed legislation to help homosexual statutory rapists avoid the sex offender list — similarly decried the veto as a “tragedy,” The Sacramento Bee reported.

