Newsom’s wife has been enriching herself through her leftist ‘gender’ nonprofits: report

(LifeSiteNews) – California First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom has been allegedly enriching herself through her anti-“gender norms” charity and her connection to state government, according to new reports.

Founded by the wife of far-left Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Representation Project describes its mission as combatting the “public health crisis” of “gender stereotypes.” For “girls, these stereotypes form the root cause of body hatred and shame, eating disorders, depression, low self-esteem and low leadership ambition,” it claims. “For boys, they are the primary driver of depression, dangerous risk-taking activities, substance abuse, suicide and violence. By getting in front of the message, we can change the outcome.”

The Daily Mail reports that IRS filings indicate that the group takes in between $1 million and $1.7 million a year in grants and donations, but approximately $300,000 of that sum goes back to Mrs. Newsom herself and her company Girls Club LLC.

Roughly half of that payout goes to her $150,000 annual salary from the group (which she draws despite enjoying a multimillion-dollar family trust fund) – far more than the average salary for executives of comparably-sized charities. Her company’s share of the payout is listed as a “writer/director/producer fee” for the charity’s various gender documentaries.

“This isn’t the first time Siebel Newsom’s gender justice-focused nonprofit has made news concerning its financial data,” commented Capital Research Center representative Sarah Lee. “In the wake of serious investigative efforts into how nonprofits are keeping their books and working with state officials, the question of very high salaries is likely going to be much harder for the Newsoms to wave away without explanation.”

Additionally, the New York Post found that another of Mrs. Newsom’s “gender equality” nonprofits, the California Partners Project, has raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars through the “behested payments” loophole, through which a public official (such as the governor) can request donations be made to third parties. The Project has received $100,000 from Silicon Valley Bank, nearly $572,000 from the Pritzker family, $1.9 million from the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, $50,000 from Blue Shield of California Foundation and $100,000 from New Venture Fund, according to public records.

The practice is considered unethical by many, but is legal. A Newsom spokesperson insisted such “decisions are based solely on serving the best interests of all Californians.”

Despite her vulnerability on the subject, Mrs. Newsom has not been shy about going on offense. During a press conference last month to announce more taxpayer assistance to Planned Parenthood, she excoriated the reporters in attendance for mostly asking about other issues. “You wonder why we have such a horrific war on women in this country and that these guys are getting away with it. Because you don’t seem to care,” she complained.

