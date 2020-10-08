Newt Gingrich warns Tucker: If Biden wins ‘you won’t be on the air anymore’

UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Republican House Speaker, Newt Gingrich, told Tucker Carlson last night that a Harris-Biden November election victory will likely result in the cancellation of the popular news show host.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“These are people who love power…you won’t be on the air anymore, Fox will probably become the equivalent of PBS, and they simply won’t tolerate it,” Gingrich said.

Carlson had invited Gingrich on to discuss the evening’s Vice-Presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris. In his opening monologue, Carlson underscored the importance of the debate due to the likelihood that if Joe Biden is elected, Harris would be the one effectively running the country. Gingrich agreed with Carlson’s assessment saying that if Biden becomes the U.S. President, “he’d be sleeping half the day,” leaving Harris to do as she pleased. “She’d be working overtime putting her radical allies in charge of virtually everything,” he said.

Gingrich also pointed out that Harris’ radicalism, including her stances on gun control, state funded abortion, and “totally open borders,” would be unlikely to resonate with most Americans. For that reason, Gingrich expressed his hope that the debate would help Americans get a close look at who she is. He lamented that “because 93 percent of the media is determined to destroy Trump…there's no serious reporting about the true radicalism of the Biden-Harris ticket.”

Carlson asked Gingrich whether he thought Trump supporters would find themselves in trouble in a Biden-Harris administration. The Fox News host called to mind a recent tweet by MSNBC news anchor Chris Hayes suggesting the establishment of a “truth and reconciliation commission” to deal with Trump supporters.

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Gingrich responded by pointing out the abuses of power Democrat politicians have exercised this year, including the threat by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to close the synagogue of the Jewish community in New York “if they don’t obey him,” and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus lockdown measures which were eventually found unlawful by the Michigan Supreme Court.

“These people, if they get full power, will do everything they can in the first two years to make the entire country like California and to ensure that nobody can ever defeat them for office again,” he said. “I think it’s a very dangerous, foreboding election.”

